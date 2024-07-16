Hitman lead says Project Fantasy is a "vibrant game," and hopes IO Interactive can bring "innovation" to the online RPG genre

IO Interactive's Project Fantasy will be a very "vibrant" game, and the Hitman developer is looking closely at what sort of "innovation" it can introduce with the new game.

GamesRadar+ spoke to IO Interactive chief development officer Veronique Lallier about the state of the developer in 2024, and as part of that conversation, broached the topic of Project Fantasy. The developer announced the online RPG last year in 2023, in what was seen at the time as a step in a big new direction for the studio most famously known for the Hitman trilogy.

"We're not in a position yet to share too much. It's a very exciting project very close to my heart. I'm a big fan of fantasy games. And I think when we bring it to the market, it will be good," Lallier says of the new game. The IOI lead also said that in entering a new genre, the developer is asking itself what sort of "innovation it can bring."

Lallier points to the innovation of the recent Hitman trilogy, which, in her mind, pioneered the concept of using disguises to blend into different jobs and roles as Agent 47. The assassin could go from a barman to a security guard and back again in the blink of an eye with costume changes. "Hopefully Project Fantasy will follow these steps and bring a lot of innovation to the industry," Lallier continues.

What Lallier can say about the new online fantasy RPG is that it's a very "vibrant game" and doesn't really delve into darker fantasy. "It's definitely a passion project for us and for our studio," the chief development officer continued, adding that the online component of the RPG will let IOI work closely with its community, something it's already done with the Hitman games over the last eight years.

