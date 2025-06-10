007 First Light leads say James Bond is no Agent 47: "If Hitman is a single-minded killer and basically the bad guy of the game, Bond is the hero"

IO Interactive , the studio behind the acclaimed Hitman series, has opened up about the very different approach it's taking with its next big title: 007 First Light . If you’re expecting a straightforward reskin of Agent 47 in a tuxedo, think again.

Speaking with PC Gamer, art director Rasmus Poulsen is keen to draw a clear line between the developer's infamous bald assassin and the world’s most famous secret agent. “If Hitman is a single-minded killer and basically the bad guy of the game,” Poulsen says, “Bond is the hero.” It’s a surprisingly candid statement, especially from a studio best known for letting players think like a villain.

This shift in perspective is shaping every layer of the new game. “That means we are much more focused on his journey as a character, and we are much more focused on saving the world,” Poulsen explains. In other words, don’t expect Bond to blend into the background or play puppet to the player’s every whim. 007 First Light aims to provide a more cinematic, character-driven experience. Something that puts Bond’s story and personality front and centre.

IO Interactive CEO Hakan Abrak hammered home that point directly by comparing the two iconic characters. While Agent 47 has always been something of a blank slate, an “empty shell,” as Abrak describes him, James Bond “is very much a personality.”

What does this mean in practice? While IO’s Hitman games thrive on cold efficiency and creative sandbox mayhem, 007 First Light looks set to offer a completely different kind of power fantasy. Bond isn’t just a tool. He’s a hero with opinions, emotions, and a world to save.

For fans, this is a promise of a Bond game that goes beyond the gadgets and the glamour. IO Interactive wants to explore what makes James Bond tick, what drives him to risk everything, and what it actually means to be the hero rather than the anti-hero. If they pull it off, 007 First Light could be the fresh take the Bond franchise has been missing for years.

007: First Light is planned for sometime in 2026, and it’s clear that IO Interactive is set on giving players a fresh spin on the Bond formula. Rather than simply ticking off classic spy tropes, the team wants to dig into what really makes Bond a hero. If they succeed, fans could be in for a much deeper, more personal take on the iconic secret agent.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors