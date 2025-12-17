Stardew Valley creator ConcernedApe will "announce something very soon" on the farming sim's Switch 2 edition: "Sorry about the long wait"

Stardew Valley creator Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone says that news relating to the promised Switch 2 edition of the farming sim is "coming soon." First announced during the September 2025 Nintendo Direct, the updated version of the 2016 gaming hit was initially scheduled to be released in fall 2025.

Originally launching on PC, Stardew Valley has been so successful that it has received a version on every platform imaginable, from Linux to PlayStation Vita. It felt inevitable that it would eventually receive a version for Nintendo's newest super-hit console, but its expected release window has come and gone.

Stardew Valley: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – Nintendo Direct 9.12.2025 - YouTube Watch On

After announcing Stardew Valley's 1.7 update on Twitter, Barone answers a question from a user about the promised Switch 2 launch. The user writes, "Any update on the release of the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition perchance? Super looking forward to its release."

Barone didn't have any news to share about the update's delay, but did say that news would be available shortly. "I'll announce something very soon, sorry about the long wait," he writes. The Stardew Valley developer is famous for not putting concrete release times or promises on his work. Even in his initial post, he says the 1.7 update has "no release date, no estimate. But it's happening."

I'll announce something very soon sorry about the long waitDecember 17, 2025

Aside from Stardew Valley, Barone is also working on a completely new game, Haunted Chocolatier. Development is supposedly going smoothly, but in classic ConcernedApe fashion, it has never received a release window.

