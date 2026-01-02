Stardew Valley's Switch 2 edition sees items going missing thanks to a crafting glitch, and ConcernedApe is delaying the release in Europe until he fixes it, with a patch "coming soon"

Stardew Valley's Nintendo Switch 2 version was released out of the blue over the holidays, and the game's creator is urging players to avoid crafting certain recipes right now.

After the announcement of its Switch 2 edition in September and subsequent radio silence since then , Stardew Valley Nintendo Switch 2 Edition was released out of the blue on Christmas day, allowing players the chance to experience the lifelike graphics and ridiculous framerates the Switch 2 can offer… or rather, it added mouse controls and 4-player split-screen.

However, the port sadly launched with some issues, which creator Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone acknowledged over the holidays . These have, in turn, delayed the release of the European version until the fixes are implemented.

On Twitter, Barone says: "A patch to fix the crafting bug, and add improvements to the mouse controls on the NS2 edition of Stardew Valley is coming soon. I'll wait to release the NS2 edition in EU until this patch is ready, since the crafting bug can cause you to lose items."

if you are playing on NS2 version right now, be aware that crafting any of the below recipes may cause unexpected items in your inventory to be consumed. If you do need to craft these, empty your inventory of everything except the required ingredients, and don't use the workbench pic.twitter.com/X6zsLePj5SDecember 30, 2025

He warns players of a list of recipes that can cause this bug and urges that if you really need to create any of them, empty your inventory and don't use a workbench, otherwise you risk losing some of the items on your person – even if they aren't used for the recipe. "Apparently the problem is with ns1 too," he adds. "That will also be fixed."

Barone doesn't give an exact timeline of when these fixes will be implemented outside of "coming soon," so there's no telling how long it will be until EU players get a chance to experience mouse controls (aside from those on PC, obviously), but it hopefully shouldn't be too long.

