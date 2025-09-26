Working with Stardew Valley creator Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone was "truly an honor," says Infinity Nikki dev after surprise crossover: "Eric was very thoughtful throughout the process"

Stardew Valley and dress-up RPG Infinity Nikki's ongoing Music Season update is like the cutest of both worlds, and Infinity Nikki developer Infold Games suggests to GamesRadar+ that might be because its work with Stardew creator Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone was so extraordinary.

"For us, this collaboration was more than just a content update," says Infold lead gameplay systems designer Douhu, "it was a celebration of creativity across genres, meant to deliver something both unexpected and genuinely moving."

Working with Barone "was truly an honor," Douhu says. "We kept close communication to ensure the crossover not only captured Stardew Valley's warmth, charm, and sense of community, but also integrated naturally into the world of Infinity Nikki."

Infinity Nikki × Stardew Valley Collab Trailer - YouTube Watch On

When Music Season was first announced in August – the season runs through September 28 – Stardew Valley fans didn't care to hide their shock. Barone doesn't collaborate with other games often, and some people were apparently dismayed that he'd work with Infold. The developer recently gained a habit of issuing 1,000-word apologies for disappointing content and excessive monetization.

"To be clear, i never receive any money from these collabs," Barone then said in a Twitter post. "I've only done them because I was a fan of the other games, or because I genuinely thought the players would like it."

Well, it seems he was right. Music Season was full of Rococo ballgowns and a 64-bit "cozy home" event to please fans both either Stardew and Nikki, which Douhu tells us was the goal: "We exchanged ideas on artistic details, narrative atmosphere, and how to blend Stardew Valley's idyllic life with Infinity Nikki's fashion-focused exploration.

"Eric was very thoughtful throughout the process and generously shared his insights. We learned a lot from Stardew Valley's emphasis on player agency, small details, and a sense of belonging."

Infinity Nikki devs "sincerely apologize" yet again – this time for "frustration and confusion" caused by furniture pricing, but at least we're getting freebies in return.