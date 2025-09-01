Infinity Nikki devs "sincerely apologize" yet again – this time for "frustration and confusion" caused by furniture pricing, but at least we're getting freebies in return

Infinity Nikki is, unfortunately, back in the limelight following another controversy – and no, this one surprisingly doesn't have anything to do with the "cozy" collab with Stardew Valley.

Following the Stardew Valley debacle, which even prompted a response from ConcernedApe himself, Infinity Nikki developer Infold Games unveiled a "home furniture pricing guide" for today's hotly anticipated version 1.9 update – and it's safe to say it didn't exactly go over well with the community. Players commented that the prices provided were "WAY TOO STEEP" (yep, all caps included), with others noting it'd cost real money for "single-use" items.



Infold Games has heard fans loud and clear, thankfully, and a new announcement on the devs' official website highlights as much. "First of all, we sincerely apologize to all of you for the frustration and confusion caused by the pricing and usage of furniture," begins the studio's letter, with Infold Games going on to share its original vision for Infinity Nikki – one that sees gives Nikki "a real home," also "the home of every stylist" playing.

Infinity Nikki Version 1.9 | Home System ResponsesDear Stylists,This is the Infinity Nikki Dev Team.After the release of the furniture content, we received extensive feedback from all of you. First, we would like to offer our sincerest apologies for the issues caused by… pic.twitter.com/SQu7g7KzeGAugust 31, 2025

"To meet everyone's expectations for a true 'home,'" continue the devs, "we prepared multiple free outfits, opened up a 90,000㎡ island with a 100m build height, and offered over 999 pieces of free furniture to make sure every player could freely create their dream home." They do admit, though, that they ultimately missed the mark and "failed to strike the right balance between paid content and stylists' experience."

Although the new housing system is available in-game today with version 1.9, Infold Games will be "making more careful price adjustments" to the previously revealed furniture packs, with "some" returning with new price points "in the latter half of version 1.9." Future content released for fans' homes will also "be optimized," with sketches freely provided for pieces in two sets: the Stellar Poems Pack and the Leisure Tea Brewing Set 1, 2, and 3.

That's not all, either. The Astral Radiance Pack furniture pieces, Echo Waterwheel, and Seasons Couch, will also be added as free rewards, with their sketches included in ability level rewards. The Stellar Cascade "will be reintroduced later at a more favorable price." Infold Games teases final change, too: "Decorations from the open world, after adaptation and performance optimization, will gradually become placeable within homes."

The devs close their apology with some wholesome words, writing, "We know that our ability to keep improving and progressing depends entirely on you. Your presence, your feedback, and your support have been motivating us along the way." Infold concludes, "We appreciate every word of recommendation, we value every word of criticism, and above all, we hold every player's feelings close to heart" – some kind words considering the situation.

Here's hoping Infinity Nikki can dig its way out of the gacha game-shaped controversies it's known its fair share of thus far, so we can peacefully live out our virtual fashionista dreams.



