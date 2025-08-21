Infinity Nikki's "cozy" collab with Stardew Valley is so out of the blue that most of the open-world dress-up game's players didn't think it was real: "I seriously thought this was a troll post"

Infinity Nikki, the stunning open-world dress-up game headed by former Breath of the Wild dev Kentaro Tominaga, will feature a crossover with what might just be the most unexpected collab partner to date: Stardew Valley.

Yes, you read that right. As developer Infold Games reveals in a new online post, the farming sim is coming to Infinity Nikki at the start of September. "We're overjoyed to announce an official collaboration with the beloved Stardew Valley," announces the studio in its surprise update to fans. "Cozy surprises await you, and adventure is in the air. Prepare your senses for a harvest of wonders. The collaboration begins on September 1st (UTC-7)."

Infold concludes with a cryptic statement, writing, "The first seeds of magic have already been sown. Stay tuned, Stylists." The dev also dubs the beginning of the crossover "Music Season," perhaps hinting that some of ConcernedApe's banger Stardew Valley soundtrack could make its way into the open-world dress-up game. Understandably, however, fans are still trying to process the fact that the collaboration is happening at all.

"I seriously thought this was a troll post at first," comments one surprised player – something I can agree with wholeheartedly as a fan of both Infinity Nikki and Stardew Valley myself. Sure, both are "cozy" games… but their content is wildly different. It's exciting, to say the least. "Omg I'm screaming," as another person exclaims in the replies. "Pinch me that this is real." Elsewhere, someone so eloquently says, "It's like whiplash."

One fan sums the overall reception of the crossover well: "I'm so lost with what's going on at Infold right now." We've come from 1,000-word apologies to… well, this. Hopefully, though, the wholesome collab is a sign of even better things to come – I'll be keeping my own fingers crossed for more comfy content and less community drama or gacha greed, personally. That's what Infinity Nikki should be all about, after all.

My only gripe is that it doesn't seem like Stardew Valley is getting any themed goodies from the crossover itself. Can you imagine how adorable Infinity Nikki-inspired hairstyles, clothes, and even hats at the mouse's shop could've been?



