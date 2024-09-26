Hello Kitty Island Adventure's 2.0 update takes the Sanrio spin on Animal Crossing-like to the city, and you can play it right now

Surprise! The latest Hello Kitty Island Adventure update is out now, bringing a new city-themed area, character, quests, and more to the Sanrio-style spin on Animal Crossing.

A new trailer revealed at the Mobile Gaming Show gives us a good glimpse of the cozy update. It all kicks off when a mysterious boat turns up at Friendship Island, though not in the best of condition. You'll have to figure out how to power the botched boat back up, though a rather handsome reward will lie in wait. Once you and the gang get the ship going once more, you'll be off to a new area called City Town.

Once you get there, you'll meet a new pal called Usahana, who is excited to show everyone around, make new friends, and help you renovate your very own Imagination Cafe so that you can cook up a storm. As the trailer shows off, you can take a break from the life of a chef to explore the city and scale walls as you snatch collectibles.

That's not all that's happening in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, either. From now until September 24, you can participate in the Jam Jamboree event to celebrate the start of fall. All you have to do is play mini-games daily to get Jam Jars that you can exchange for country and berry-themed decor. If you're feeling a bit more spookier than that, developer Sunblink teases that a spooky celebration is on the horizon.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is out now on Apple Arcade, with the latest update in tow. Come early 2025, you'll be able to play the cozy Animal Crossing-like on PC, Nintendo Switch, and consoles, too.