GamesRadar+ presents: Mobile Gaming Week 2024

Features
By
published

This week we are looking at what's hot, what's best, and what's next in the world of mobile gaming as we count down to the Mobile Gaming Showcase

Mobile Gaming Show
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to:

My perception of mobile gaming continues to evolve. I think it's easy to forget that we have these devices with us at all times that are capable of generating incredible virtual worlds – that we have the ability to play at the touch of a button no matter where we are or what we're doing. 

It wasn't until last year that I really fell back in love with mobile gaming. I finally upgraded an exceptionally old smartphone that could barely handle WhatsApp to a something a little more modern, and started reconnecting with gaming on the go. Netflix Games introduced me to a world of quietly vibrant indie games which could burn away the doldrums of a lengthy commute, I was starting to take my favorite Game Pass games away from the couch and into bed, and I've been literally spoilt for choice on the App stores. There's a wealth of quality games out there, no matter your favorite genre.

Perhaps you're mobile gaming curious too, and just looking for a little direction. If that's the case, GamesRadar+ is here to help. This week we are running a Mobile Gaming Week, exploring what's hot, what's best, and what's next in the space. And if that wasn't enough, you can also join us on Thursday, September 26 for the Mobile Gaming Show – a new digital showcase from GR+ and our friends at Future Games Show which will deliver 30 minutes of developer interviews, new trailers, and reveals. 

We'll be keeping this content hub updating over the next week, so keep checking back in as we attempt to show you why it's worth reconnecting with mobile gaming here in 2024. 

Mobile Gaming Show

Mobile Gaming Show announcement

(Image credit: Future)

The Mobile Gaming Show is set to air on September 26, 2024 at 10am PT, 1pm ET, 6pm BST and 7pm CEST. Presented by our friends at the Future Games Show, the Mobile Gaming Show is a new showcase designed to bring you closer to some of the most exciting mobile games of the year. Host Ben Starr will guide you through new reveals, developer interviews, exclusive trailers, and more. You can learn more about the Mobile Gaming Show here, and watch along with us across YouTube, Twitch, X, TikTok, Facebook, and right here on GamesRadar.

What's Hot

Hello Kitty Island Adventure screenshot showing Hello Kitty, a chibi-style cat character with white fur and a pink bow, smiling while waving

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Preview| Hello Kitty Island Adventure hit Apple Arcade in 2023 and has been a favorite getaway destination for many here at GamesRadar+ since. In fact, we believe that it fills the Animal Crossing: New Horizons shaped hole in our hearts.

Pokemon

Pokemon Sleep app rules

Feature

When I asked our News Editor what his most-played game of 2023 was, the answer surprised me. No, it wasn't Baldur's Gate 3… it was Pokemon Sleep, which he maintains is the Tamagotchi he never had as a kid

Epic Games storefront image showing Fall Guys on an andorid device

Epic Games Store arrives

News

The Epic Games Store has launched on Apple and Android devices across select territories, bringing Fortnite back to mobile platforms along with new versions of Fall Guys and Rocket League Sideswipe.

Get better battery life

Explainer

There's nothing worse than having the low battery warning flash up while you're mid-battle, so use these helpful tips to improve your mobile battery life to extend your ability to play games on the go.

What's Next

Pokemon TCG Pocket card art of an Eevee reaching towards three evolutionary stones.

Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket

Preview| Regardless of whether you've been collecting for years or never quite clicked with the TCG, Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket is proving to be an excellent conversion of the experience for mobile. We played it last month and now we're counting down the days until release. 

Pokemon TCG Pocket preview

Balatro Joker card

Balatro mobile release date

News 

One of the best roguelikes of the year is set to decimate productivity levels the world over as creator LocalThunk prepares to deploy the indie hit on mobile devices. The developer even went as far as to apologise in advance for the havoc this release will create… we aren't prepared. 

Balatro mobile release date

Assassin's Creed Jade

Assassin's Creed Jade preview

Preview

The idea of having access to a fully-scoped Assassin's Creed adventure at all times would have been inconceivable just a few years ago, but everything we have played of Assassin's Creed Jade so far demonstrated just how far mobile games have come. 

Assassin's Creed Jade preview

Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley 1.6 release date

News

When Stardew Valley 1.6 launched earlier this year it brought over 500 changes, but only if you were playing on PC. With the update finally set to land on mobile, start clearing space to redownload one of the best farming games there's never been a better time to start a new save.

Stardew Valley 1.6 mobile release date

What's Best

Image

Best gaming phone
Here's our pick of the best gaming phones in 2024, whether you're looking at Android or Apple, budget or premium

Image

Best mobile controller for gaming
If you're not a fan of touch controls you really should consider investing in one of these accessories.

Image

Best Android games
Looking for something new to play on your Android device? We've got something for everyone in here.  

Image

Best Apple Arcade games
Apple Arcade is one of the best subscription services out there, offering a wealth of hidden gems to uncover. 

Josh West
Josh West
Editor-in-Chief, GamesRadar+

Josh West is the Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar+. He has over 15 years experience in online and print journalism, and holds a BA (Hons) in Journalism and Feature Writing. Prior to starting his current position, Josh has served as GR+'s Features Editor and Deputy Editor of games™ magazine, and has freelanced for numerous publications including 3D Artist, Edge magazine, iCreate, Metal Hammer, Play, Retro Gamer, and SFX. Additionally, he has appeared on the BBC and ITV to provide expert comment, written for Scholastic books, edited a book for Hachette, and worked as the Assistant Producer of the Future Games Show. In his spare time, Josh likes to play bass guitar and video games. Years ago, he was in a few movies and TV shows that you've definitely seen but will never be able to spot him in.

See more Mobile Gaming Features
See comments