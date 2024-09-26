If you're looking for the best Xbox games to play on your phone then you've come to the right place. Let's be honest, as fantastic as Xbox Cloud Gaming and Remote Play can be, not every experience out there is suitable for the smaller screen. That's what you'll find here, a curated selection of the best Xbox Cloud Gaming games to play with touchscreen controllers, the sort of titles that'll end up decimating your device's battery life because you just can't put them down.

There's going to be a little crossover with our breakdown of the best Xbox Series X games here, as well as my more focused list of the best games on Xbox Game Pass. But that's alright, because right now we're focusing on those titles that are great to play on the go (or when you hit snooze on your alarm in bed, let's be honest). If you need assistance in getting set up, you'll also want to check out this simple step-by-step guide on how to play Xbox games on your mobile phone. Otherwise, keep reading to find our pick of the Xbox games with touch controls you just can't miss.

The Mobile Gaming Show is set to reveal the latest and great in mobile gaming. For more recommendations of what to play while on the go, check out our Mobile Gaming Week.

Best Xbox games on mobile

10. Vampire Survivors

(Image credit: poncle)

Developer: Poncle

Released: 2022

Who'd have thought something so simple could be so moreish? Vampire Survivors is an action-roguelike which echoes many of the best Xbox Live Arcade games – if you'll exclude the trip down memory lane here. It's got that pick-up-and-play usability of Smash TV and the just one more try quality of Geometry Wars, all packaged in a delightfully lo-fi gothic horror visual style. The touch controls for Xbox are easy to use and well implemented, so you'll have no issue wasting away the hours on this hectic action game.

9. As Dusk Falls

(Image credit: INTERIOR/NIGHT)

Developer: Int/Night

Released: 2022

As Dusk Falls is a really fascinating experiment. It's the debut experience from Interior Night, formed of former Quantic Dream veterans. A narrative adventure game that's as much of an interactive film as it is anything else, with your interactions kept to completing quick-time-events and making impactful dialogue choices – your decisions impacting the lives of the characters. GamesRadar+ was impressed by the blending of a Netflix-style prestige drama with Telltale-style game storytelling in our As Dusk Falls review , and that remains true now that I'm playing it with ease on a mobile device.

8. Gears Tactics

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Developer: The Coalition

Released: 2020

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When I reviewed the Xbox Series X back in 2020, I spent a lot of time playing Gears Tactics. It's a really smart distillation of the Gears formula to a turn-based tactics environment – perfect for touchscreen controls on a mobile device. You're able to carefully take your time and plan your movements, executing careful attacks with simple inputs. You can learn more about the game in my Gears Tactics review , but right now I'll say that it's absolutely still worth your time. Frankly, I think it's one of the best strategy games on Xbox.

7. Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

(Image credit: Capcom)

Developer: Capcom

Released: 2024

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is undoubtedly one of the best games of 2024 released so far, no matter if you're playing it with a controller, a keyboard, or with touchscreen controls. I'm not going to lie to you, it's a strange game – an evocative visual style meets an action-strategy hybrid of core mechanical play, where you position troops by day and aid them in battling back demons by night. It's a lot of fun on mobile, and you can learn more about it in the full GamesRadar+ Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess review .

6. Yakuza: Like a Dragon

(Image credit: SEGA)

Developer: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

Released: 2020

There's a lot of Yakuza games available on Game Pass Ultimate for Xbox Cloud Gaming. But if you're going to start anywhere I would recommend Yakuza: Like a Dragon. Not only is it designed as an entry-point to the long-running Yakuza franchise from a story perspective, Like a Dragon also eschews the traditional fixation on beat-em-up' action for more considered turn-based battles. This makes it perfect for touchscreen control on mobile and, as we said in our original Yakuza: Like a Dragon review , it's perfect at making hours fly by.

5. TMNT: Shredder's Revenge

(Image credit: Dotemu)

Developer: Tribute Games

Released: 2022

Ask my friend group, and they'll point you in the direction of Dotemu's Streets of Rage 4 as the beat 'em up to play right now. But for my money it has got to be Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge. It's a smart, modern-take on the classic arcade format – punch trash cans for health pickups, clear the screen of enemies, move to the next, you get the gist. But TMNT: Shredder's Revenge is exceptionally fun, it looks and sounds great, and it is really enjoyable with the touchscreen controls that have been added in here.

4. Persona 3 Reload

(Image credit: Atlus)

Developer: Atlus

Released: 2024

After sinking scores of hours into the original Persona 3 I never thought I would go back to what is widely considered to be one of the best RPGs of the modern era. But then Persona 3 Reload landed into Xbox Game Pass, and then it received touchscreen support. I've had a lot of fun diving back into this remastered edition on the go, jumping into challenging turn-based battles and gorgeous cinematics during my commute.

3. Pentiment

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Developer: Obsidian Games

Released: 2022

When GamesRadar+ issued its Pentiment review for release, we said that it was "like scampering around inside a 16th century comic book." And you know what, that's especially true if you're playing on a mobile device with a really nice, crisp screen – Pentiment has basically validated my purchase of Google Pixel 8 Pro. Pentiment is a real delight of a game, a twisting murder-mystery from RPG-masters at Obsidian Games. Due to its steady pacing and focus on narrative decision-making, it's played perfectly with touchscreen inputs.

2. Stardew Valley

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

Developer: ConcernedApe

Released: 2016

What can I say about Stardew Valley that hasn't been said a million times before? It's brilliant. It's probably the best farming game since the release of Harvest Moon: Friends of Mineral Town. It's brilliant on PC, on Xbox Series X, on Switch… and yes, it's still brilliant as a Cloud Game release with touchscreen support. Stardew Valley is easy to pick up and play, making it kind of perfect as a mobile game. Better yet, you'll be able to pick up your progress when you're back at the couch too.

1. Slay the Spire

(Image credit: Humble Bundle)

Developer: Mega Crit

Released: 2019

The thing with Slay the Spire is that it will ruin your life if you aren't careful. Developer Mega Crit found a fantastic formula, mashing up the roguelike progression model with layered deck-building mechanics; it shouldn't work, but it does, and it's exceptional. Slay the Spire is perfectly placed for mobile play, and the touchscreen controls are intuitively placed. Now, will you wish you could swipe your cards around with your finger? Of course, but that only speaks to how engrossed you'll be while playing.

Best Xbox Games for mobile with a controller

(Image credit: Obsidian/Xbox Game Studios)

While I was broadly focused on the best Xbox games with touchscreen controls for mobile, perhaps you are looking for great games to play with a controller clipped to the bottom of your phone? If that's the case, then I'd say you're probably better off looking towards our core best games on Game Pass list. However, in the interest of saving you some time, here's some recommendations based on my time using Cloud Gaming and Remote Play on Xbox that still play great on a smaller screen:

10. Grounded

9. Bloodstained: Rirtual of the Night

8. Rise of the Tomb Raiders

7. Riders Republic

6. Gears 5

5. Forza Horizon 4

4. Assassin's Creed Odyssey

3. Overcooked 2

2. Starfield

1. Sea of Thieves

How we picked the best Xbox Games for mobile with touch controls

(Image credit: Microsoft Studios)

Our list came together through extensive playtesting. I've been reviewing Xbox games and consoles for over 15 years, and have spent the last couple of those years getting really into Xbox Cloud Gaming. We factored in our historic review scores, where these games place on our other best lists, and just the sheer volume of hours I have spent playing these Xbox games with touch controls from the comfort of my bed on lazy Sunday mornings.

For more from Xbox, check out our list of all the upcoming Xbox Series X games.