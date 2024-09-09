The Mobile Gaming Show launches this September with exclusive reveals, trailers, developer interviews, and more

GamesRadar+ is excited to announce the Mobile Gaming Show, a new collaboration with our friends at the Future Games Show, is set to air on September 26, 2024. This showcase will explore the latest and greatest in mobile gaming, the fastest-growing platform for play in the world.

Hosted by actor Ben Starr, who turned in an incredible performance as Clive Rosfield in last year's Final Fantasy 16, the debut Mobile Gaming Show presented by Future Games Show will feature exclusive reveals, trailers, developer interviews, and deep dives into the most exciting mobile games of 2024. The digital showcase will run for 30 minutes, and include insight from publishers such as Digital Extremes, CCP Games, NetEase Games, and more.

"Mobile is now the world's most popular gaming platform with billions of people playing games on their phone every day," says Jake Tucker, Editorial Director of the Mobile Gaming Show. "The Mobile Gaming Show will shine a spotlight on some of the very best mobile games available and the people that make them. We'll also look at the most innovative and exciting titles coming soon that demand your attention. Join us on September 26 to discover the mobile games that everyone will be playing in 2024 and beyond!"

The Mobile Gaming Show will air on Thursday, September 26 at 10am PT, 1pm ET, 6pm BST and 7pm CEST on YouTube, Twitch, X, TikTok, and Facebook – you can also watch the show right here on GamesRadar+.

The Mobile Gaming Show is presented by the Future Games Show, the world’s biggest quarterly video game showcase which brings viewers world premieres, exclusive game demos and new trailers from upcoming AAA and indie studios. Averaging around 40 million total views per show, with over 120 million views in 2023. The Future Games Show has featured more than 500 games, from big budget franchises such as Lords of the Fallen and Warframe, to acclaimed indies, including thrilling driving adventure Pacific Drive, and the world premiere of action racer Resistor.

For more information, please visit futuregamesshow.com. And for sponsorship and partnership inquiries, please email Melissa Makhmaltchi: melissa.makhmaltchi@futurenet.com.