Balatro's solo dev says "I'm sorry" as their hit indie roguelike prepares to launch on mobile this month, "productivity be damned"

One of this year's best roguelikes , Balatro, is set to release on mobile devices this month, and its creator is already apologizing in advance for the effect that might have on players.

We already knew a mobile port of Balatro was on the way, but we didn't know quite how soon it'd be here. Announced today as the third and final big summer announcement for the indie hit, we'll be able to download the game on the App Store and Google Play Store from September 26. That's in just three weeks, so there's really not long to wait, and the developer is clearly well aware that its launch might end up sucking players in a little too much, as the trailer itself briefly shows a 'productivity' graph rapidly declining, while the game's official Twitter account proclaims: "Productivity be damned!"

Productivity be damned! Balatro is coming to mobile on September 26th pic.twitter.com/qNF1d0ArBxSeptember 5, 2024

Developer LocalThunk is personally a little more apologetic, though, as upon sharing the announcement, they simply write : "I'm sorry." Obviously though, fans are very excited about it, as is the creator themselves, who teased the announcement yesterday, saying: "You have no idea how hyped I am for this."

This announcement is no doubt a fantastic finale for LocalThunk's trio of announcements over recent weeks. In case you missed them, it was previously revealed that the roguelike will get a "major gameplay update" next year with "new ideas and strategies" at some point next year. On top of that, you can already check out the Friends of Jimbo update , which was rolled out last month and allows you to customize your cards with new designs from four collab games, including The Witcher 3 and Among Us.

