After an open-world RPG, a turn-based JRPG, and multiple action RPGs, Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail dev announces new life sim Petit Planet, which looks like Animal Crossing except your town is a whole galaxy

The next game from Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail developer HoYoverse is Petit Planet, a "cosmic life sim" that seems loosely styled after Animal Crossing with one major difference: rather than a town, you get a whole planet to customize in a galaxy of friends.

Petit Planet is technically the next next game from Hoyo, as it only just announced Honkai: Nexus Anima, a creature collector strategy game. Outside this bubble of games – and also the otome dating sim Tears of Themis – the company is generally known for RPGs. It really got its start with the sci-fi action RPG Honkai Impact 3rd, then came fantasy open-world RPG Genshin Impact, sci-fantasy turn-based JRPG Honkai: Star Rail, and urban action RPG Zenless Zone Zero.

A cute and cozy life sim is something quite different. Genshin Impact has dabbled in building, crafting, fishing, mining, and similar elements in the past, but only in minor or optional ways. Petit Planet is all about it, as Hoyo explains in a press release.

"As a life sim, Petit Planet unfolds everyday life with various joyful yet relaxing activities – planting, fishing, beachcombing, mining, cooking, and crafting," the company says. Consider my animals crossed.

Petit Planet - Cozy Cosmos Trailer | Weave Your Dreams Beneath the Stars - YouTube Watch On

"Beyond daily pursuits," the company continues, immediately raising alarm bells with talk of dailies, "Petit Planet offers customized options to encourage creativity — stylize characters with favorite outfits, design interiors, arrange outdoor spaces with themed furniture, and with Luca, even the sky, grasslands, and beaches can be transformed into new forms."

Luca is your "planet's vitality," and seems to power the cosmic side of this cosmic life sim. Where Animal Crossing gives you a nice town to decorate, Petit Planet is about customizing planetoids and sharing a galaxy with cute animal-like "Neighbors" who have planets of their own.

"These fuzzy companions can be invited to settle, and friendships can grow through heartfelt conversations, thoughtful gift exchanges, and unique interactions that make every bond distinct," Hoyo says.

Instead of a space train, this time we've got a space car that can be used to reach unknown "Islets" and unlock new recipes, items, creatures, and other bits and bobs. There's also a social hub called the Galactic Bazaar for "social and multiplayer gameplay."

RPGs aside, Hoyo is known as a house of gacha games, so the pricing and monetization for Petit Planet will want some digging into. For now, we know the game is coming to PC and mobile at an unannounced date, and closed beta signups are now open.

