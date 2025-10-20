Silent Hill series producer says Konami announcing SH2 remake, f, and Townfall all at once was so fans could "feel how serious we were" about reviving the horror series

Silent Hill's series producer has explained why Konami announced multiple new entries at once to begin its comeback story.

Silent Hill has had one of the best comeback stories in recent memory. The coldly recieved Silent Hill Ascension and very rough The Short Message ended a decade of very little, but things got better with the beloved Silent Hill 2 remake and this year's Silent Hill f . While the latter is divisive due to its combat , it has still been well received. And looking forward, we still have the No Code-developed Silent Hill: Townfall. But barring The Short Message all of these were announced at the same time during a stream in 2022 .

While it's not an uncommon sight for a series to return with a remake or remaster (Crash Bandicoot, Bionic Commando Rearmed, hopefully the recent Ace Attorney releases), Silent hill made a statement by confirming multiple projects three years ago.

Reflecting on this, series producer Motoi Okamoto posted on Twitter (with translation by Automaton Media ) saying, "Three years ago, in 2022, we announced three titles: Silent Hill 2, Silent Hill f, and Silent Hill: Townfall. We didn’t want to just announce a single remake to 'test the waters.'"

Okamoto explains this was done for fans "feel how serious we were about reviving the series. Developing a remake and a new title simultaneously naturally involves risks, but we wanted to convey our commitment first and foremost."

Okamoto continues, "Only when a new game is announced can the future of a series be seen. Users won’t feel motivated to engage with an IP unless they can sense it has a future. If the company takes a wait-and-see approach, so will the players. The company needs to show how serious it is so that users can get genuinely excited. I think that’s only fair."

Although, ironically, Silent Hill publisher Konami is taking that exact approach with its most acclaimed series Metal Gear Solid, with the Snake Eater remake releasing earlier this year and Konami asking what remakes fans want next .

