Konami veteran says the goal with Metal Gear Solid Delta was to let new devs "figure out" how to make a Metal Gear so they can eventually "carry on the legacy on our behalf"

Metal Gear Solid's series producers have said that the development of the Snake Eater remake is in part to train developers to continue the series.

Konami hasn't really touched Metal Gear Solid since Hideo Kojima left Konami back in 2015 (barring Metal Gear Survive, which, y'know…), and for its grand return, it's made a remake of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater . And by remake, I mean that literally, barring the controls and the visuals, there isn't much different (it even keeps in the Metal Gear Acid codes ), which somewhat makes you wonder why remake it in the first place?

Well, according to series producer Noriaki Okamura, who told Rolling Stone, "It’s a very black and white answer for us: Because we’re getting old," he adds, "We only have a few years left out of us to make a game, right? And one of the things that we noticed, and what really kicked off this project, is that we started seeing a huge wave of new gamers that [weren’t] even aware or didn’t even [know] Metal Gear before. And [we] were like, 'We need to do something about this because we wanted to carry on the legacy.'"

Okamura notes that the development team on the remake is full of younger talent because "not only did we want to give them a chance to figure out how to create and develop a Metal Gear game, but also give them a chance to experience the game themselves."

And while he won't confirm a new Metal Gear game is in development, Okamura said, "Right now, the goal is to build a team that could carry on the legacy on our behalf and could produce, hopefully in the future, more exciting games."

Metal Gear Solid Delta contains a remake of a minigame not seen since the PS2 releases, with Metal Gear Rising developer Platinum Games taking charge of it.