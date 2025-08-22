Metal Gear Solid Delta is so accurate that the guards will still give you secret codes for a PSP game you can't officially buy anymore

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is so faithful to the original game that it still includes codes for Metal Gear Acid for the PSP.

If you read the Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater GamesRadar+ review, you'll notice that Oscar talks about how this is pretty much exactly the same game (which is fine because the original Metal Gear Solid 3 is the best game ever made if you ask me). Konami made a remake that is almost 1:1 , to a standard the series' producer called "almost too faithful." And you may hear this and think it's a bit of an exaggeration, but having reviewed the game for our sister site TechRadar Gaming , I noticed something that really gives that "almost too faithful" line some credence.

The original Metal Gear Solid 3 released in November 2004 in the US, but in Japan, the game launched in December 2004 on the exact same day as another Metal Gear game, the PSP strategy deckbuilder Metal Gear Acid. In a bit of cross-promotion, you could connect the PSP to your PS2 to unlock items early in Metal Gear Solid 3, and in turn, some guards in Metal Gear Solid 3, when interrogated, would say "Acid code" and give you a passkey to put into the PSP game and unlock cards with.

Despite the fact that there is currently no official way to buy and play the Metal Gear Acid games, these Acid codes are still present in Metal Gear Solid Delta. And while I knew some easter eggs would definitely make it (Guy Savage wasn't one of them mind you) when I first heard this it really cemented that Konami really didn't want to touch anything barring the gameplay or the visuals.

However, if this means we get the Metal Gear Acid games as bonus titles in the eventual Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Volume 2 , then let me pre-emptively say Konami cooked, because Metal Gear Acid 2 rips.

