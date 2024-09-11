Konami knows the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection had a "pretty rough launch" and is doing everything it can "not to repeat that" in Vol. 2

Konami knows the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection's launch was kind of a disaster and is working to ensure Vol. 2's launch is smoother.

Fans of Metal Gear Solid probably won't appreciate the reminder, but a myriad of issues including a lack of graphics and control options, as well as a host of technical issues across all platforms, tanked reviews and left a stain on the whole Master Collection.

In the latest episode of Konami's Production Hotline series, production producer Noriaki Okamura confirmed for the first time that a follow-up collection is in the works and said the company is keen to learn from its past mistakes.

"Of course, we called the first one Vol. 1, so we are making a Vol. 2, that much is for sure," Okamura said. "We're also worried about how Vol. 1 had a pretty rough launch, with all the issues, so we're going to do everything we can not to repeat that, but we just have to ask for everyone to give us time.

METAL GEAR - PRODUCTION HOTLINE #02 (ãƒ¡ã‚¿ãƒ«ã‚®ã‚¢å…¬å¼) | KONAMI - YouTube Watch On

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 includes remasters of the first three games in the series, and although the games included in the second collection haven't been confirmed, recently Konami strongly suggested Metal Gear Solid 4 will finally escape its 18-year prison sentence on the PS3.

In the same broadcast, Okamura revealed that the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake is "already playable" from start to finish and that the release date is "not going to be years and years" away. He also said Konami wanted Metal Gear Solid Delta to be "almost too faithful" and explained why it's not called "a Hideo Kojima game".

