Metal Gear Solid 4 still hasn't been confirmed for modern platforms, but a Konami producer says "you can probably connect the dots"

It's been almost a year since Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 released containing remasters of the first three games in the series, and now all eyes are on Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots and whether it'll ever escape its PS3 prison. Thankfully, all signs suggest the answer to that question is yes.

The first sign came in June 2023 when Metal Gear fans found placeholder buttons for Metal Gear Solid 4, Metal Gear Solid 5, and Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker on the Metal Gear Solid timeline page from Konami's official website. The second and even more definitive sign was when IGN reported that these three games are indeed coming to the unannounced Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2.

Now, we have what seems to be a strong suggestion from Konami itself that this is the case. In a new interview with IGN, Konami producer Noriaki Okamura was asked about Metal Gear Solid 4 and whether it'll ever leave PS3, and he said hang tight.

"We definitely are aware of this situation with MGS4," Okamura said. "Unfortunately we can't really say too much at the moment with Vol. 1 containing MGS 1-3 dot dot dot… you can probably connect the dots!

"Right now we still are internally concerned about what we should be doing for the future of the series. So sorry, we can't really reveal anything at the moment. But stay tuned!"

Originally released in 2008 exclusively for PS3, Metal Gear Solid 4 has never been ported to any other system in an official capacity, including PC. It seems like Konami is presently focused on the upcoming Metal Gear Solid 3 remake and maybe, just maybe, whatever Metal Gear Solid 6 ends up being, but Metal Gear Solid 4 on modern platforms seems like an inevitability regardless.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 is available now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

