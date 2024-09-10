The Metal Gear Solid 3 remake is "already playable" from start to finish, so the release date is "not going to be years and years" away

We've gotten a few new details on the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake - or Metal Gear Solid Delta, if you prefer the official title - as part of Konami's latest Production Hotline broadcast. While the devs aren't willing to commit to a release date just yet, they did address fan questions about when the remake is finally going to launch.

"Unfortunately, we're still not able to name a date just quite yet," production producer Noriaki Okamura says. "We're working very hard on the development, I promise, but we're just not yet at the stage where we can say with confidence exactly when it will be out. I can tell you that, from start to finish, the whole game is already playable, so we know it's not going to be years and years. Nothing like that, I'm pretty sure."

We got to play Metal Gear Solid Delta as part of a preview event earlier this year, working through the Virtuous Mission prologue, and it looked impressive there. The Virtuous Mission prologue will also be playable on the show floor at Tokyo Game Show later this month, so it certainly seems Konami is confident in the current state of the game if they're willing to show it off not just to the media, but to the public.

"As far as where we're at," Okamura continues, "we're at the stage of, 'check this part,' 'fix that,' looking over everything and taking care of any issues. And as developers, we want to take our time with that, to make sure everything is done right. So, as soon as we have a clearer picture, you'll hear about it here on the Hotline as well. But until we get to that point, I have to ask for your patience while we work."

As part of this same broadcast, the devs say they wanted MGS Delta to be "almost too faithful," while explaining why it's not called "a Hideo Kojima game." These Production Hotlines have offered some surprisingly frank commentary from the devs - the last one included the devs addressing "honest opinions" from fans, featuring lines like "Metal Gear is dead, and you killed it."

