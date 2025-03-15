Silent Hill f trailer suggests Konami’s newest nightmare will bring back an iconic weapon central to every game in the franchise

News
By published

Pipe dreams

Silent Hill f key art showing the main character holding a pipe
(Image credit: Konami)

Konami has finally given us a proper look at Silent Hill f since it was first revealed back in late 2022 (alongside the Silent Hill 2 Remake and that rough Silent Hill: Ascension thing), and it looks frankly terrifying. The trailer itself was mainly focused on the storyline and introducing us to the new protagonist Hinako Shimizu, without as much as a lick of gameplay. But since this is Silent Hill, fans have combed every millisecond of footage from the Silent Hill transmission and noticed a familiar callback to previous entries in the series.

Towards the end of the trailer, Hinako is shown in a distressed state, with a looming threat approaching her. But rather than run away scared (like I will be doing when playing the game), she decides to fight, and the nearest thing to her just so happens to be a steel pipe. So while we didn’t see any of the game’s combat, we can sleep soundly knowing we’ll be able to bludgeon monsters with the series' most iconic weapon.

While a pipe seems like a standard monster-bashing tool, it’s been the go-to melee weapon of Silent Hill protagonists since the series kicked off in 1999 when Harry Mason found one in an alleyway. Since then it’s appeared in pretty much every game in the series (even the bad ones like Downpour), and Silent Hill f looks to be continuing the tradition. In fact, it seems likely that it’ll be Hinako’s main form of attack, as the game’s box art features her brandishing the blunt weapon. Time will tell if Silent Hill f will keep up the momentum of the Silent Hill 2 remake, but for now it’s looking promising.


In case you weren’t already scared enough, Silent Hill F’s ESRB rating promises the likes of "entrails and sinew displayed on serving platters" and "a character sawing off her own arm."

See more PS5 News
Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over two years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A top down view of a schoolgirl on the floor surrounded by blood-red leaves in Silent Hill f
Silent Hill f disclaimer is even making a horror buff like me shudder: "If you feel uncomfortable at any point while playing, please take a break"
Silent Hill f
Silent Hill f's ESRB rating has zero chill: "Faces ripped apart," "a character burned alive inside a cage," and "entrails and sinew displayed on serving platters"
Silent Hill f
Silent Hill f's re-reveal trailer shows some of the freakiest monsters I've ever seen in the 25-year-old survival horror series
Silent Hill f
Silent Hill f writer says many of the franchise's female characters experience "a great deal of suffering," so he wants his protagonist "to be able to make her own decisions, for better or for worse"
Silent Hill f
"What if we […] make it 100% Japanese?": Silent Hill f producer worried Konami's horror series was "starting to feel too westernized"
Silent Hill f
After 2 years of silence, the next mainline Silent Hill game is getting a dedicated stream this week with "the latest news"
Latest in Silent Hill
Silent Hill f key art showing the main character holding a pipe
Silent Hill f trailer suggests Konami’s newest nightmare will bring back an iconic weapon central to every game in the franchise
Silent Hill f
"What if we […] make it 100% Japanese?": Silent Hill f producer worried Konami's horror series was "starting to feel too westernized"
Silent Hill f
"That, to me, is what Silent Hill truly embodies": Silent Hill f's A-list team now includes legendary series composer Akira Yamaoka
A top down view of a schoolgirl on the floor surrounded by blood-red leaves in Silent Hill f
Silent Hill f disclaimer is even making a horror buff like me shudder: "If you feel uncomfortable at any point while playing, please take a break"
Silent Hill f
Famed Higurashi When They Cry creator Ryukishi07 says he worked so hard on the Silent Hill f story that "I don't think I would mind if it was the last thing I ever wrote"
Silent Hill f
Silent Hill f's re-reveal trailer shows some of the freakiest monsters I've ever seen in the 25-year-old survival horror series
Latest in News
Silent Hill f key art showing the main character holding a pipe
Silent Hill f trailer suggests Konami’s newest nightmare will bring back an iconic weapon central to every game in the franchise
Percy Jackson and the Olympians
Percy Jackson series gets unusually early renewal for season 3 before upcoming season 2 even airs
Silent Hill f
"What if we […] make it 100% Japanese?": Silent Hill f producer worried Konami's horror series was "starting to feel too westernized"
Psyduck looking stressed next to Misty
Pokemon streamer builds a controller so bad that it takes them a full 80 minutes to walk to FireRed's first city
Spider-Man Noir
Spider-Noir star says the show might be released in black and white as it was shot like a "very genuine film noir"
Doom
All 55 of these games are under $5 in Steam Spring Sale 2025, which is just silly for Metroidvanias, RPGs, roguelikes, and more gems this good
More about silent hill
Silent Hill f

"What if we […] make it 100% Japanese?": Silent Hill f producer worried Konami's horror series was "starting to feel too westernized"
Silent Hill f

"That, to me, is what Silent Hill truly embodies": Silent Hill f's A-list team now includes legendary series composer Akira Yamaoka
Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Percy Jackson series gets unusually early renewal for season 3 before upcoming season 2 even airs
See more latest
Most Popular
Percy Jackson and the Olympians
Percy Jackson series gets unusually early renewal for season 3 before upcoming season 2 even airs
Silent Hill f
"What if we […] make it 100% Japanese?": Silent Hill f producer worried Konami's horror series was "starting to feel too westernized"
Doom
All 55 of these games are under $5 in Steam Spring Sale 2025, which is just silly for Metroidvanias, RPGs, roguelikes, and more gems this good
Psyduck looking stressed next to Misty
Pokemon streamer builds a controller so bad that it takes them a full 80 minutes to walk to FireRed's first city
Spider-Man Noir
Spider-Noir star says the show might be released in black and white as it was shot like a "very genuine film noir"
Aaron Paul in Ash
Breaking Bad star's new sci-fi horror movie debuts to an almost perfect score on RT as first reactions compare it to Event Horizon
Concept art of the Arkavir, a bulky alien race from Exodus with sharp and scaley skin.
Mass Effect veteran's new sci-fi RPG Exodus introduces an alien race, and they're so hardcore they put the Krogans to shame
Jurassic Park Survival
As Jurassic Park Survival, John Carpenter's Toxic Commando, and the Star Wars KOTOR remake remain MIA, Saber CEO promises "everything that we have talked about is still in development"
Horizon Forbidden West
Horizon Zero Dawn star Ashly Burch responds to Sony's controversial AI Aloy by pushing for actor protections: "You have to compensate us fairly, and you have to tell us how you're using this AI"
Silent Hill f
Silent Hill f's ESRB rating has zero chill: "Faces ripped apart," "a character burned alive inside a cage," and "entrails and sinew displayed on serving platters"