Silent Hill f writer says many of the franchise's female characters experience "a great deal of suffering," so he wants his protagonist "to be able to make her own decisions, for better or for worse"

News
By published

Hinako Shimizu is in a nightmare, but at least she has agency

Silent Hill f
(Image credit: Konami)

Women in Silent Hill are smothered to death, bleeding from the waist down, and tortured by their fathers. It's not my idea of the perfect spring break, but sometimes it's unavoidable. So Silent Hill f, the newest title in Konami's survival horror series, won't make life any easier for its female protagonist, but writer Ryukishi07 at least vows to empower her.

"Up until now, I have played every Silent Hill game," says Ryukishi07, the mythic creator behind the When They Cry visual novels, in Konami's recent Silent Hill transmission. "One thing I noticed is that many of the female characters are put through a great deal of suffering throughout their lives, which is why I thought, if this game is going to have a female protagonist, then I want her to be able to make her own decisions. For better or for worse amid her struggles."

Ryukishi07 continues: "I don't want her to just be pulled along by the story, but to find her own answers. That was the kind of protagonist – or, at least, the kind of story – that I wanted to create."

As a loyal Silent Hill fan, I'm relieved to hear this. Part of me has always been comforted by the chthonic gods and disasters that surrounded the franchise's female characters in rusted terror.

Like these girls, light and family-oriented until they got hold of knives, I feel that I've also experienced fear beyond my desire, beyond my choice. I've felt represented by Angela in Silent Hill 2, by Maria, by Heather Mason in Silent Hill 3 – with them struggling along with me, I didn't have to be alone.

But I've also always wished that blood-spattered sadness wasn't presented as intrinsic to womanhood, though many pieces of horror media – not just Silent Hill – make the connection seem impossible to break.

That said, Silent Hill f can end the curse of expectation. I look forward to seeing what Silent Hill f's teenage protagonist Hinako Shimizu does to escape the town blooming like mold around her. With a steel pipe in her hand, anything is possible.

Silent Hill f's re-reveal trailer shows some of the freakiest monsters I've ever seen in the 25-year-old survival horror series.

See more PC Gaming News
Ashley Bardhan
Ashley Bardhan
Senior Writer

Ashley is a Senior Writer at GamesRadar+. She's been a staff writer at Kotaku and Inverse, too, and she's written freelance pieces about horror and women in games for sites like Rolling Stone, Vulture, IGN, and Polygon. When she's not covering gaming news, she's usually working on expanding her doll collection while watching Saw movies one through 11.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A top down view of a schoolgirl on the floor surrounded by blood-red leaves in Silent Hill f
Silent Hill f disclaimer is even making a horror buff like me shudder: "If you feel uncomfortable at any point while playing, please take a break"
Silent Hill f
Famed Higurashi When They Cry creator Ryukishi07 says he worked so hard on the Silent Hill f story that "I don't think I would mind if it was the last thing I ever wrote"
Angela in 2024&#039;s Silent Hill 2 Remake
Silent Hill 2 Remake's reinvention of its most underrated character means so much more in 2024
Silent Hill f
Don't ask Pyramid Head's creator what he knows about Silent Hill f: "I didn't work on it"
Silent Hill f
Silent Hill f's re-reveal trailer shows some of the freakiest monsters I've ever seen in the 25-year-old survival horror series
Silent Hill f
Silent Hill f may be the scariest game in the 26-year-old series, or at least the first one rated 18+ in Japan
Latest in Survival Horror Games
Silent Hill f
Silent Hill f writer says many of the franchise's female characters experience "a great deal of suffering," so he wants his protagonist "to be able to make her own decisions, for better or for worse"
Silent Hill f
Silent Hill f may be the scariest game in the 26-year-old series, or at least the first one rated 18+ in Japan
Silent Hill f
"That, to me, is what Silent Hill truly embodies": Silent Hill f's A-list team now includes legendary series composer Akira Yamaoka
A top down view of a schoolgirl on the floor surrounded by blood-red leaves in Silent Hill f
Silent Hill f disclaimer is even making a horror buff like me shudder: "If you feel uncomfortable at any point while playing, please take a break"
Silent Hill f
Famed Higurashi When They Cry creator Ryukishi07 says he worked so hard on the Silent Hill f story that "I don't think I would mind if it was the last thing I ever wrote"
Silent Hill f
Silent Hill f's re-reveal trailer shows some of the freakiest monsters I've ever seen in the 25-year-old survival horror series
Latest in News
Silent Hill f
Silent Hill f writer says many of the franchise's female characters experience "a great deal of suffering," so he wants his protagonist "to be able to make her own decisions, for better or for worse"
Nova&#039;s helmet sitting among rubble
Jonathan Hickman will "revolutionize Marvel's galactic canon" in a new event that brings in the Hulks, Black Panther, Nova, and more
Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling season 2 arise from the shadow
Solo Leveling anime producer calls out "act of betrayal" after footage leaks ahead of latest episode: "It’s a shame”
The Steam logo
Valve "followed" 1.7 million Steam users for over a year, and now reports those gamers spent $20 million on microtransactions and another $73 million on games and DLC
God of War Ragnarok
God of War's 20th anniversary announcement comes without a remaster, but PlayStation is giving us some sick new God of War Ragnarok skins and a 67-inch Jörmungandr plush
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in Wednesday
Wednesday star Jenna Ortega and Escape Room's Taylor Russell in talks to lead reboot of beloved '90s thriller
More about survival horror
Silent Hill f

Silent Hill f may be the scariest game in the 26-year-old series, or at least the first one rated 18+ in Japan
Silent Hill f

"That, to me, is what Silent Hill truly embodies": Silent Hill f's A-list team now includes legendary series composer Akira Yamaoka
Nova&#039;s helmet sitting among rubble

Jonathan Hickman will "revolutionize Marvel's galactic canon" in a new event that brings in the Hulks, Black Panther, Nova, and more
See more latest
Most Popular
Nova&#039;s helmet sitting among rubble
Jonathan Hickman will "revolutionize Marvel's galactic canon" in a new event that brings in the Hulks, Black Panther, Nova, and more
Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling season 2 arise from the shadow
Solo Leveling anime producer calls out "act of betrayal" after footage leaks ahead of latest episode: "It’s a shame”
The Steam logo
Valve "followed" 1.7 million Steam users for over a year, and now reports those gamers spent $20 million on microtransactions and another $73 million on games and DLC
Fujibayashi Naoe looks at her father&#039;s hidden blade in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows as he bestows it to her
Just weeks later, Ubisoft walks back some disappointing Assassin's Creed Shadows news: it will be fully Steam Deck Verified "despite the fact the team thought it would not be the case"
God of War Ragnarok
God of War's 20th anniversary announcement comes without a remaster, but PlayStation is giving us some sick new God of War Ragnarok skins and a 67-inch Jörmungandr plush
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing female protagonist Naoe
Ubisoft is reportedly laying the groundwork for a new company unit focusing on its most valuable series, including Assassin's Creed
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in Wednesday
Wednesday star Jenna Ortega and Escape Room's Taylor Russell in talks to lead reboot of beloved '90s thriller
Matt Mercer smiling and Brennan Lee Mulligan talking, with a white line dividing them
Matt Mercer thanks "lifelong threat of imposter syndrome" for keeping him and Brennan Lee Mulligan grounded, despite still thinking "People like it, what the hell?"
Super Mario World, our number one best retro games
Super Nintendo consoles have been quietly overclocking themselves for 35 years, but it took until 2025 for the SNES fandom to notice
Monster Hunter Wilds trailer screenshot showing a young woman with long blonde hair tied back into a ponytail smiling slightly, pumping her left fist in the air
Capcom promises "lots in store" for Monster Hunter Wilds beyond just "the planned title updates," not to mention the "series as a whole"