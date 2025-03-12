Undertale creator Toby Fox's tomfoolery leaves Deltarune testers thinking an intentional nerf was actually a bug after they "independently" discovered it

Did he forget to tell them?

Deltarune
(Image credit: tobyfox)

Solo Undertale developer Toby Fox has been teasing the 2025 release of Deltarune's next two chapters online, recently revealing that character-flavored teas will basically become useless in Chapters 3 and 4 – a memo the game's own testers apparently didn't get.

Deltarune has been in the works for over six years now, with Fox confirming late this past fall that its long-awaited Chapters 3 and 4 would "100% come out in 2025." At the tail end of 2024, the beloved dev created an online thread with frequent updates on the coming chapters' progress, recently revealing that testing on PlayStation 5 had begun and was going well. He also alludes to content changes, like the nerfing of character-flavored tea.

In the next Chapters, all character-flavored tea items held in inventory and storage become the item "Rotten Tea", which heals only 10 HP.

tobyfox (@tobyfox.undertale.com) 2025-03-11T01:21:56.555Z

"In the next Chapters, all character-flavored tea items held in inventory and storage become the item 'Rotten Tea,' which heals only 10 HP," explains Fox in a newer post on the lengthy thread. Prior to this change, players could use the tea items to heal up to 400 health points, making the shift to "Rotten Tea" a significant nerf. Not significant enough for the Deltarune testers to know about it ahead of time themselves, though, apparently.

"The bug testing team just independently discovered Rotten Tea and asked if it was a bug," as Fox puts it in a follow-up update. "Lol." It's the sort of tomfoolery the community expects of the dev now, and the comments aren't any less chaotic than the situation itself. Much like on every single post Fox adds to the thread at this point, responses see commenters editing Fox's posts to read "Deltarune tomorrow" or other silly strings of words like "tea Tea."

The bug testing team just independently discovered Rotten Tea and asked if it was a bug lol

tobyfox (@tobyfox.undertale.com) 2025-03-12T00:36:04.793Z

There's no telling when the next two chapters will finally launch, but until then, players can enjoy the first 10 or so hours of Deltarune for free on Steam or on consoles via the Nintendo Switch and the PlayStation 5. It's never too late to get into the in-progress follow-up to Fox's original 2015 gem Undertale for the first time after all, nor is it too early to replay the initial two chapters before 3 and 4 arrive – hopefully not too long from now.

Hungry for more? While you wait, here are some of the best games like Undertale around.

Anna Koselke
Anna Koselke
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.

Deltarune
