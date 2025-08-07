The biggest JRPG news today somehow missed the Nintendo Indie Direct: Persona-inspired tactics RPG Demonschool is out in just a few weeks

The Persona-inspired tactical RPG Demonschool finally getting a release date had to be the absolute highlight of Nintendo's Indie World direct… except it wasn't there for a majority of the world.

Demonschool was first announced all the way back in 2022, which wasn't all that long ago, but it's been near the top of the list for me since that first trailer released thanks to its vibe that can be best described as somewhere between Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Persona. That trailer also came with the promise of a 2023 release date before a number of delays. Here we are in August 2025, where I was hoping to see it pop up during the latest Nintendo Indie World showcase, and then the showcase ended without a peep of it.

Or at least that's what I thought. Turns out Demonschool was shown in the Indie World presentation, just not in the UK or US streams, but a new trailer debuted in the Japanese stream. Not only that, but the trailer confirmed that Demonschool is coming out in less than a month, with a launch date finally in sight on September 3, 2025. Not that we missed too much, mind you, as there was only a snippet of the game shown during the sizzle reel at the end of the showcase.

Release date! Release date! As announced this morning in ~Indie World Japan~ Demonschool is coming September 3rd! We have been working really hard on this. We hope you will enjoy it. pic.twitter.com/7eKcUD0rZvAugust 7, 2025

However, the game's developer Necrosoft Games reposted the news onto its Twitter account with the call of "Release date! Release date!" alongside a short 30 second trailer, reaffirming that the game is finally coming out. Between that and Mina the Hollower coming out in the next few months, maybe we're finally seeing the era of these long-awaited indie games releasing… sorry Silksong .

