Obsidian's stunning new fantasy RPG Avowed's release date seemingly leaks early, possibly confirming a fall launch this year

Following yesterday's Xbox Games Showcase and Obsidian's exciting new story trailer for its upcoming RPG Avowed , a rogue release date was discovered in the wild - only to be quickly removed.

It's (sort of) official - the years-long wait for Avowed is almost over. Obsidian Entertainment, the mastermind studio behind beloved games like Fallout: New Vegas and Pillars of Eternity, revealed a brand-new story trailer for its upcoming fantasy RPG during last night's Summer Game Fest lineup. The showcase sheds light on Avowed's surreal fungus-ridden world and some of its inhabitants, including one of the protagonist's companions - Giatta, a brilliant animancer desperate to stop the ever-spreading Dreamscourge.

The trailer and its contents paint a stunning picture of Avowed and its whimsical world, but there was admittedly one major component missing from the reveal - a release date. Mystery surrounding the launch didn't last too long, though, as eagle-eyed fans spotted what looks to be Obsidian's proposed release date in an official article by developers regarding Avowed's new story trailer. "The last few months at Obsidian Entertainment have been fast-paced and exciting," the post reads.

A possible release date was then revealed as the dev continued: "Since we saw you at the Xbox Developer Direct this past January, we've been busy with Avowed getting it ready for release on November 12, 2024." The seemingly leaked date was promptly removed, with the article currently only stating that Avowed "will be released in 2024." While there's no telling if the fall launch is legitimate just yet, Obsidian may unveil more information during its deep dive into the fantastical RPG in tonight's Xbox Podcast .

