Divinity will have co-op at launch and the number of possible players depends on "the final party size," but Larian says mod support can "extend this"

News
By published

The limit does not exist

News
(Image credit: Larian Studios)

We already knew that Divinity would be following in the footsteps of its older siblings by letting you play with friends (or whoever, really), but developer Larian Studios has now elaborated on the co-op feature a bit more, revealing it'll be ready from the get-go and there'll be no real limit on the amount of players who can jump in together thanks to the team's planned support for modders.

As part of an ongoing Divinity Reddit AMA about the upcoming game, Larian Studios' technical director Bert van Semmertier clarifies that "yes, coop will be available for release." But while Baldur's Gate 3 supported two-to-four-player co-op, the team hasn't set a limit on Divinity's multiplayer.