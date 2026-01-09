Divinity will have co-op at launch and the number of possible players depends on "the final party size," but Larian says mod support can "extend this"

We already knew that Divinity would be following in the footsteps of its older siblings by letting you play with friends (or whoever, really), but developer Larian Studios has now elaborated on the co-op feature a bit more, revealing it'll be ready from the get-go and there'll be no real limit on the amount of players who can jump in together thanks to the team's planned support for modders.

As part of an ongoing Divinity Reddit AMA about the upcoming game, Larian Studios' technical director Bert van Semmertier clarifies that "yes, coop will be available for release." But while Baldur's Gate 3 supported two-to-four-player co-op, the team hasn't set a limit on Divinity's multiplayer.

"The amount of players playing together will be depending on the final party size," van Semmertier explains. "But since modding is planned for this project as well, players will be essentially free to extend this. There is no hard limit to the amount of coop players."

There you have it. Co-op is coming day one. Mod support is also confirmed, though the timing's still up in the air. And even Larian's not sure what the RPG's party size will be when all is said and done, but that'll decide how many co-op players the game will officially support before mods come and blow the limit wide open.

The only wrinkle in all of this is that Larian likely wants to go down the early access route once again for Divinity. Whether co-op makes it in for the early access release or the 1.0 launch remains to be seen.

Baldur's Gate 3 director u-turns on the use of AI art in Divinity: "We've decided to refrain from using genAI tools during concept art development."