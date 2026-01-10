Divinity lead says "we're taking notes on all of the UI mods" for Baldur's Gate 3: "We had more improvements in mind that we just couldn't cram into our releases"

Larian Studios is peeking over the shoulders of mod makers, at least when it comes to user interface ideas, while making its next big CRPG, Divinity.

After a gruesome debut trailer last month and a hefty dollop of controversy around generative AI, the Baldur's Gate 3 developer just yesterday decided to hold an online AMA centred around Divinity, answering questions big and small about everything from co-op party sizes to D&D limitations.

When asked if the team were looking to Baldur's Gate 3 modders for inspiration, design lead Nick Pechenin confirmed that "we're taking notes on all of the UI mods for sure" while making their next game.