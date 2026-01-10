Divinity lead says "we're taking notes on all of the UI mods" for Baldur's Gate 3: "We had more improvements in mind that we just couldn't cram into our releases"

News
By published

Larian's looking to modders for inspiration

Games like The Witcher 3: A cut scene during Act 2 of Baldur&#039;s Gate 3.
(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Larian Studios is peeking over the shoulders of mod makers, at least when it comes to user interface ideas, while making its next big CRPG, Divinity.

After a gruesome debut trailer last month and a hefty dollop of controversy around generative AI, the Baldur's Gate 3 developer just yesterday decided to hold an online AMA centred around Divinity, answering questions big and small about everything from co-op party sizes to D&D limitations.