Desperate for a guy who stinks a little, fans of one of the most popular RPGs in the world can't believe update makes love interests take a shower: "I blocked the door to the bathroom"

Smell – such a luxurious sense. The world offers the scent of sweet, oily donuts, creamy leather shoes, a mowed lawn, easily, like they're worth nothing. But Love and Deepspace players are now learning the true value of smell now that their brother's armpit is clean. Too clean.

The hit sci-fi otome RPG recently released Ver. 5.0, a massive expansion that adds a customizable home for your protagonist and one of her five love interests to play traditional Chinese instruments in – among other activities, like take a hot shower. But players have noticed their boyfriends Zayne, Rafayel, Xavier, Sylus, and Caleb spend a troubling amount of time in there.

"I blocked the door to the bathroom with a flower arranging table," says a top comment in one of several Reddit threads on this topic. "Now Raf keeps asking for hugs. I think he knows I'm mad. Lol."