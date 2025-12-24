Anime RPG with 50 million downloads is about to turn into horny Star Wars, so hold onto your Chewbacca: "I'm ready"

In a galaxy far, far away, five men with a combined 30-pack of abs want you to help you get railed in Jupiter. I mean, they want to sail away with you to Jupiter in the upcoming 2nd Anniversary Celebration update for otome ARPG Love and Deepspace.

The enormously popular gacha game with 50 million downloads will release Version 5.0 on December 31, so that you can begin 2026 having been called "kitten" by your sexy kidnapper at least a couple times. Except, now, the kidnapper Sylus, stepbrother Caleb, unethical Dr. Zayne, merman Rafayel, and fallen star Xavier will likely moan sweet somethings into your iPhone while acting out their own horny version of Star Wars.

"In Cosmic Year 1," begins a star-speckled teaser trailer for Version 5.0, "humanity, amid the boundless cosmos, established a home in the Alore Galaxy. Thus, the Cosmic Empire was born."

Version 5.0 [2nd Anniversary Celebration] will be released on Dec. 31. Tune in for the Special Program coming soon!✨Follow @Love_Deepspace and Repost with hashtag #LADS2ndAnniversary for a chance to win $50 (5 winners).In Cosmic Year 1, humanity established the Cosmic Empire… pic.twitter.com/MxL1tR46pcDecember 23, 2025

Yes, we're keeping things school appropriate until a December 26 livestream on the Love and Deepspace YouTube reveals more information. You have to understand, "In Cosmic Year 128, power was divided, and factions stirred. The Empire's rebels migrated to the Neezir Galaxy and founded the Glory Federation. For hundreds of years, the Empire and the Federation stood in opposition."

But before you get flashbacks to the Galactic Civil War, developer Infold promises you'll soon be anointed Empress of the Cosmic Empire amid spaceship fighters in the blueberry galaxy. And "Before a Dominant Will, Even the Cosmos Bows," as a 2nd Anniversary tagline proclaims. Based on an ongoing event in which Caleb lets you fondle his naked boob while he fries bacon, I have to assume "Cosmos" is a metaphor here.

"I'm ready," says a fan reaction on Twitter with over 1,000 likes.

