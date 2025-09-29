World's most popular horny RPG with over 50 million downloads gives up on decorum in "divine" update that's probably illegal somewhere: "WAITT WHATT??? FROM BEHINDD?"

I'm just going to rip off the bandaid: Love and Deespace love interest Zayne is a hardworking cardiac surgeon, your snarky childhood friend who can conjure snow, and in the ongoing Edge of Continuum event, a shirtless God of Annihilation with, like, 9 million abs.

The event's announcement trailer, which you can watch below, is obscene. Now through October 9, Zayne the respectable cardiac surgeon is a ravenous deity with hair as flowing as a horse's chestnut mane and potentially other horse-like attributes that I'm picking up on through context clues. He grabs the nameless female protagonist by the shoulders, flips her over, and later mutters that, "What shouldn't exist ought to crumble in oblivion's hands."

"Inspired by Egyptian, Babylonian, and Arabian mythologies," explains a press release, "the event explores themes of multiple worlds, divine abandonment, and the fragile bonds that tether lovers across realities. At its centre is Zayne's tragic romance with the MC, where devotion and misunderstanding collide beneath the golden sands of destiny."

"You actually gave all your power to me…" Zayne whimpers, demonstrating the depth of his emotion and stuff. "Don't leave me."

I know he's the God of Annihilation but, I mean, really – buy me dinner before you start whimpering. In any case, Zayne's new thrust for life is made possible through Love and Deepspace's multiple, unrelated storylines full of underwater mythology, demons to kill in RPG-style battle, and shirts to take off. Obviously.

"WAITT WHATT??? FROM BEHINDD??!!!" says one comment with nearly 4,000 likes on YouTube.

"I LITERALLY CRIED WHEN HE SAID 'DON'T LEAVE ME,'" says another popular YouTube comment.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Yeah whoever made this needs a raise," agrees another reply with over 3,000 likes.

There's a reason Love and Deepspace enjoys over 50 million downloads, and it's not just because it lets you play doctor.

Evil otome game that tracks my period adds rail shooter where you murder Pokemon-style pets for love, and everyone's a lot more shirtless than you'd think.