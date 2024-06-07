A noted Knights of the Old Republic fan, The Acolyte showrunner would love to bring the fan-favorite Star Wars RPG to life: "It would be a really interesting story"

Star Wars' newest streaming series offers us a glimpse of what a galaxy far, far away looked like about 130 years before we were first introduced to it, the earliest we've ever seen of the universe in live-action, but the show's creator eventually wants to stretch things all the way back to the Knights of the Old Republic era.

BioWare's Knights of the Old Republic, Obsidian's often-overlooked Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords, and the still-ongoing MMO Star Wars: The Old Republic, are all set almost 4,000 years prior to Luke Skywalker's adventure in A New Hope and have consequently become the subject of both fan fascination and executive hand-rubbing as Lucasfilm once mulled over the possibility of either a film or show in the KOTOR era.

Leslye Headland, the showrunner behind Disney Plus' new prequel series The Acolyte and an admitted Knights of the Republic fan, has now rekindled that same live-action KOTOR hope with comments expressing a desire to adapt Kreia's story. "I've always wanted to explore a live-action version of the Knights of the Old Republic game and Kreia's character," Headland said in an interview with Omelete, translated by IGN. "I think it would be a really interesting story to bring to life."

Kreia is one such KOTOR relic that fans haven't been able to let go of in the two decades since the sequel's debut. Serving as the player's mentor in KOTOR 2, Kreia is the former Jedi Master with an irresistibly mysterious aura who rejects the Jedi's light versus dark side moral binary. Add in a shocking endgame reveal and the character pretty much etched her way into Star Wars history.

Lucasfilm would likely want to start by adapting the now-iconic Darth Revan storyline from the first game before moving onto the sequel's territory, so Kreia hopefuls would probably need to wait a while to see her in live-action - if a KOTOR adaptation ever gets greenlit.

Both classic RPGs are still available on PC, Xbox Series X|S and the Nintendo Switch. A Knights of the Republic remake is supposedly still "alive and well" after a somewhat tumultuous production, if you'd instead wait for a high-definition take on the tale.

The Acolyte showrunner broke down the Star Wars show’s shocking opening: “You have to go hard, you have to say the Jedi are going to take some Ls.”