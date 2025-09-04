Pokemon seems to be teasing Mega Malamar for Legends: Z-A in a series of bizarre live-action videos featuring people proclaiming their love for one of X and Y's strangest 'mons

Pokemon is doing more cryptic teasing, and this time we think it's for a Mega Malamar evolution that will appear in the upcoming Pokemon Legends Z-A .

Recently, Pokemon teased a found-footage horror video. It turned out to be a trailer for Mega Victreebel , a gargantuan mess of a 'mon that seems to be autoasphyxiating itself with its own vines and shooting poisonous gloop everywhere. Best not to look too deeply into that imagery.

The Malamar videos are also very weird, but in an entirely different way. These are three live-action videos that feature Malamar fans professing their love and devotion to the squid Pokemon.

The first is just named Malamar001.mp4, and shows a woman creating a graffiti mural of the 'mon on a canvas in front of an alley wall. She says, "Oh my friend, Malamar, you are so sweet and adorable."

The second video, Malamar002.mp4, shows a taxi driver in a car decked out in Malamar decorations. "With Malamar in my rearview, there's no job I can't do," he says, as he fondly shows off his Malamar mirror charm.

The third, which I'm sure you can correctly guess is titled Malamar003.mp4, just features a dude dancing outside an old building that could be a church or some sort of stately home. He says, rhythmically, "My friend, Malamar," over and over again, as a crowd cheers and claps.

Now, Mega Malamar is a Pokemon that we've seen in leaks before, just like Mega Dragonite and Mega Victreebel, so we're pretty sure that's what's being teased right now.

