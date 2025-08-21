Pokemon Legends Z-A reportedly spoils its mystery teaser early, reveals a new Mega evolution for one of the RPG's least-loved pocket pals

Pokemon Legends Z-A has a mysterious teaser video coming out later today, and all we know is that it looks horrifying. But, a leak from The Pokemon Company Asia reveals the video's description – and fans of the OG games and anime should be very excited because the 151 are getting a new Mega Pokemon.

The video is called 'The Case of the Sweet Scent Incident' and its original description reads: "There have been rumors about a mysteriously sweet scent coming from a certain building. Check out this found footage exploring the building’s darkened halls—parts of which seem to have been melted. What truths about Mega Victreebel and its Trainer will spill out by the end?" as reported by GoNintendo .

Victreebel is a Grass/Poison-type that hasn't seen much love in the Pokemon games. Team Rocket's James did catch one in the anime, but beyond that, it was always outclassed by others who shared its typing. With a new Mega evolution, it could finally change that.

If this leak is legitimate, this will make Mega Victreebel the second Mega Pokemon confirmed for Legends Z-A, after Mega Dragonite . This isn't the first time this Pokemon has been leaked, however, with GameTyrant reporting on it earlier this month.

When Mega Dragonite and its fluffy wings were revealed, an old fan theory was dug up, one that claims all Megas are based on the letter X or Y in homage to the games that introduced the game mechanic.

While you're here, check out our ranking of the best Pokemon games .