Mega Dragonite's goofy wings in Pokemon Legends Z-A start to make sense when you consider one of the wildest theories in Pokemon history: "All the Mega Pokemon are designed after either the letter X or Y"

Did anybody else know that Pokemon's Mega Evolutions are supposedly designed to look like the letters X or Y? And if you all did know, why did nobody tell me?

The new Mega Dragonite reveal for Pokemon Legends Z-A caused a five-month-old post on Bluesky to resurface. It reads: "It's crazy that after a over decade so many people still don't realize all the Mega Pokemon are designed after either the letter X or Y."

The pictures of Mega Metagross, Slowbro, Abomasnow, and Absol really do look like X, Y, X, and Y, respectively. I imagine if you just took their silhouettes, you'd see it better.

I had to check out the rest of the Mega Pokemon and see how many fit this design. I've found that some are definitely clearer examples than others. Mega Scizor is an X. With its splayed stance and outstretched metal claws, I can totally see it. Mega Aerodactyl is more of a Y, with its large wingspan becoming the branches of the letter and its thin body being the stem.

Mega Gengar is also an X, with its arms glued to the floor and ears forming the shape. But then you get a 'mon like Mega Heracross, and I simply don't know how I'm supposed to analyse it. I guess with its wings out it could be an X, and with them in, if you squint and turn it upside down, it could be a Y.

Some of them have X or Y incorporated into their design in different ways, such as Mega Lopunny having an X on its forehead and Mega Lucario's chest glowing to form an X. Also, Sharpedo is covered in marks that look like the letter X.

Considering this, if you look at Mega Dragonite again and consider the wings on its head, which form a Y shape, the whole design makes a lot more sense. It's pretty cool considering this mechanic was introduced in Pokemon X and Y.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I'm glad we're getting more Mega 'mons – I just hope Game Freak is brave enough to also turn Chikorita into a Dinosaur-type .