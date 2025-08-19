A spooky new Pokemon Legends Z-A video has been teased, and it looks like a Blair Witch Project-inspired nightmare

Heads up Pokemon fans, the official Twitter account is teasing a Pokemon Legends Z-A video that looks like absolute nightmare fuel. There's a YouTube premiere of something happening this Thursday at 6am PDT/9am EDT/2pm BST, August 21.

The Pokemon Twitter account warns that "viewer discretion [is] advised," and shares a camcorder emoji and a first-person POV shot of someone at night gripping a chain-link fence with one hand. It also adds a hashtag for Pokemon Legends Z-A.

8/21/2025 – YouTube Premiere – 6:00 a.m. PDTViewer discretion advised 📹#PokemonLegendsZA pic.twitter.com/vPrUiCvzl3August 19, 2025

These clues suggest we'll be getting some sort of found-footage horror short film or trailer for the upcoming Pokemon game. That's a very strange direction for Pokemon of all things to go in, but I'm here for it. A lot of fans have wanted more adult and mature themes from the series for a while, and teaser shows we could finally be getting that.

People in the replies are sharing memes about Ghost-type Pokemon shorts being creepy, and GIFs or pictures of people looking scared and confused at the vague, threatening hints we've been given.

We got to go to a hands-on Pokemon Legends Z-A preview recently. The real-time combat makes the game feel fresh, and the four-player battles are deeply chaotic affairs. Since the game is changing combat up so much, it makes sense that its marketing team is also trying some new things.

We've only seen one new Pokemon design, though – Mega Dragonite. Its odd, Y-shaped design starts to make sense when you consider a fan theory that all Mega Evolutions are based off of the letters X or Y – the Pokemon games that introduced the form change.

