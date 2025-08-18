Pokemon Legends: Z-A introduces chaotic 4-player battles that play out in real time, making up for Legends: Arceus ditching multiplayer fights entirely
You can play in a Ranked mode against randoms, or privately with friends
We just got a bunch of new information about multiplayer in Pokemon Legends: Z-A, with online battles set to return with a new four-player real-time mode.
Pokemon Legends: Z-A introduces the Z-A Battle Club – an online link battle mode where four players can battle together at once, with the goal of defeating as many of each other's opposing Pokemon as possible in three minutes. You'll be able to collect "Mega Power orbs" around the arena in order to charge up Mega Evolutions, as well as items to temporarily boost the stats of your 'mons. Each knockout earns you a point, and the person with the most points at the end of the match wins.
It's also worth noting that this is a Ranked mode – players will earn points depending on their placement in the four-player battles (in addition to their performance in them, on occasion), which will allow them to rise through ranks Z to A like in the main story.
You won't just be stuck fighting random players online, either, as Private Battles will be available for you to take on your friends, using a Link Code to connect either locally or over the internet. "You can even select battle rules from several options and battle against up to three other players using the rules you like," an official press release explains.
The phrasing there makes me think it'll probably be possible to battle against just one other person privately rather than having to include four players at all times, which might be a relief if you don't want to deal with the mayhem shown off in the trailer above.
It looks like a lot of fun, though, and it seems like we'll have to really consider what moves our Pokemon have in order to stand a chance in the format. Large area–of-effect attacks like Dragonite's Draco Meteor are clearly highly effective against crowds, which could secure you a huge advantage.
It's incredibly positive to see multiplayer battles make an appearance here, especially given that they embrace the new real-time battle format. Legends: Arceus didn't feature multiplayer battles at all, even though its turn-based battle system was comparatively altered far less with its agile and strong-style moves.
A screenshot revealed on the official Legends: Z-A site also confirms that trading will be present and accounted for, so if you're not into battling, you'll still be able to swap 'mons with your friends.
Pokemon Legends: Z-A hands-on: With overhauled battles and denser exploration, I'm shocked at how fundamentally fresh this could feel.
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
