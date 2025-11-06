Pokemon Legends: Z-A's DLC expansion Mega Dimension launches next month, adding new Mega Evolutions, more returning Pokemon, and a familiar face from X and Y

Pokemon Legends: Z-A hasn't been out a full month yet, but it's good news for anyone already craving more content, as its Mega Dimension DLC expansion arrives next month on December 10.

Today, we got not one, but two new trailers showing us our first proper look at the DLC, where bizarre spatial distortions have begun to form around Lumiose City. With the help of a new character called Ansha and her mythical Pokemon Hoopa, we'll be able to venture into Hyperspace Lumiose (via the power of donuts), an area home to a batch of new Pokemon not found in the base game. Throughout the gameplay footage, we can spot the Corviknight line, Musha and Musharna, the Baxcalibur line, and more.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Mega Dimension | Visit a Strange New Dimension! - YouTube Watch On

Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Mega Dimension | See the Latest Trailer! - YouTube Watch On

Baxcalibur is one of the Pokemon getting a new Mega Evolution in the DLC, alongside Chimecho. Personally, I'm particularly interested in the latter since the poor Psychic-type wind chime hasn't exactly been the strongest 'mon in the almost 23 years since it was introduced. It's not clear yet how much its new Mega will power it up, but hey, it looks really cool.

Speaking of powerful Pokemon, it sounds like the DLC will be particularly tough – we can see Pokemon in the footage which greatly exceed the usual level 100 limit. A press release explains that they're able to do this with "hyperspace levels," so I'm guessing that this is a phenomenon that'll be exclusive to the Hyperspace Lumiose area rather than the regular city. Either way, I can't say I'm surprised by the fine print that clarifies that players will need to finish the base game in order to access this new story content.

What's more, Pokemon X and Y fans will spot a familiar face – Korrina is returning from the 2013 RPGs. Once a Kalos region Gym Leader, in Mega Dimension she's set to join the protagonist in Team MZ. It's not clear at this point if there'll be any other X and Y friends making a comeback, but given there were already references to Korrina in the base game, this makes sense.

Anyway, in the meantime, from today, players who've finished the main game can also access an extra side mission to obtain the mythical Pokemon Diancie – connect to the internet and claim Diancie's Mega Stone from the Mystery Gift menu, and then head to the Looker Bureau for it to appear.

For now, you can read our Pokemon Legends: Z-A review if you've not played the new real-time RPG yet, or our Pokemon Legends: Z-A tips to help you on your journey.