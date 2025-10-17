How many Pokemon games can you name in 10 minutes?
Is your knowledge of the core Pokemon games on par with Mew? Let's find out shall we?
There's no denying that there have been quite a few Pokemon games over the years. From the games that introduced us to the original 150 1st Generation Pokemon to the brand new entry that also features some of those original 150, it can be easy to forget a couple here and there. Or maybe you know every single Pokemon game that's ever been released in the core series inside out, with a copy of each sitting proudly in your back catalogue.
But here's where this Pokemon quiz comes in. We'll, ahem, weedle out the Prof Oak's from the ones that haven't even chosen a single starter by asking you to name all the Pokemon games ever to be released as part of the core series. You'll have to name each game individually - so not Pokemon Blah and Blah - in order to get top marks! Be sure to let us know how you did in the comments below!
Sam Loveridge is the Brand Director and former Global Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar. She joined the team in August 2017. Sam came to GamesRadar after working at TrustedReviews, Digital Spy, and Fandom, following the completion of an MA in Journalism. In her time, she's also had appearances on The Guardian, BBC, and more. Her experience has seen her cover console and PC games, along with gaming hardware, for a decade, and for GamesRadar, she's in charge of the site's overall direction, managing the team, and making sure it's the best it can be. Her gaming passions lie with weird simulation games, big open-world RPGs, and beautifully crafted indies. She plays across all platforms, and specializes in titles like Pokemon, Assassin's Creed, The Sims, and more. Basically, she loves all games that aren't sports or fighting titles! In her spare time, Sam likes to live like Stardew Valley by cooking and baking, growing vegetables, and enjoying life in the countryside.
