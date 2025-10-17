How many Pokemon games can you name in 10 minutes?

There's no denying that there have been quite a few Pokemon games over the years. From the games that introduced us to the original 150 1st Generation Pokemon to the brand new entry that also features some of those original 150, it can be easy to forget a couple here and there. Or maybe you know every single Pokemon game that's ever been released in the core series inside out, with a copy of each sitting proudly in your back catalogue.

But here's where this Pokemon quiz comes in. We'll, ahem, weedle out the Prof Oak's from the ones that haven't even chosen a single starter by asking you to name all the Pokemon games ever to be released as part of the core series. You'll have to name each game individually - so not Pokemon Blah and Blah - in order to get top marks! Be sure to let us know how you did in the comments below!