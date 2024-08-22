Monster Hunter Wilds players celebrate Capcom lifting gender restrictions on armor after 20 years: "Gonna be the male character with the prettiest dress"

Monster Hunter Wilds fans either can't wait to dress incredibly slutty, or cover up their characters for a change in Capcom's new game.

Earlier this week, Capcom dropped a deluge of banging details for Monster Hunter Wilds, including that, for the first time in the series' history, armor now isn't bound to gender. So male characters can now wear female-oriented armor, and vice versa, in a massive change for Monster Hunter players.

Long-time Monster Hunter players are really, really excited about this. What's pretty funny about the whole thing is that the reactions are basically divided into two categories: men that can't wait to have their male characters show a lot of skin, and women that are looking forward to giving their female characters more demure armor for a change.

Both camps are beautifully captured in the reactions to the tweet below. "The way I'm gonna be a dude with a gigantic hammer, crop top and boots shorts will be my legacy in Monster Hunter Wilds," one player writes. "Finally. Definitely gonna be the male character with the prettiest dress. The spooder one is top contender. White dress and roses? I'm in!" adds another.

HOLY SHIT OH MY FUCKING GOD THERES NO WAY pic.twitter.com/Gf5TTfl5IcAugust 21, 2024

"DUDES WEARING MAID AND BUNNY OUTFITS - LADIES WEARING HISTORICALLY ACCURATE 16th-CENTURY PLATE ARMOR AS THE GODS INTENDED," writes one very excited fan. Honestly I can't even blame them - it's about damn time Monster Hunter's women got access to gear that actually protects them against Capcom's various monstrosities.

'Fashion Hunter,' as the glam scene in Capcom's series is sometimes known, is about to reach new heights previously thought unfathomable. Maybe we'll be able to produce some excellent looks from the newly-unveiled spider boss in Monster Hunter Wilds, which otherwise looks admittedly like one of the scariest creatures Capcom has cooked up in years.

