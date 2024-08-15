Monster Hunter Wilds' Switch Axe makes a great time even better with slick new moves and teases a possible new creature

Monster Hunter Wilds has unveiled its iteration of the Switch Axe, and it somehow looks better than ever before.

The Switch Axe is one of the more popular Monster Hunter weapons, and it's easy to see why. The weapon can either bludgeon monsters repeatedly in one form or switch to its other form to unleash rapid strikes with elemental discharges, tearing through the toughest monster hides in just a few slices. Monster Hunter Wilds has now revealed its revamped Switch Axe, and it looks sublime.

In the new trailer below, we can see the Switch Axe taking off in Wilds. Switching between the Axe and Sword modes now looks quicker than ever before, and there's even a brand new move called 'Focus Strike,' which starts as a classic Wild Swing combo but turns into a brutal Elemental Discharge attack, like a faster version of the Trance Slash.

⚔️ Switch Axe ⚔️The versatile Switch Axe can morph between its powerful Axe Mode and the swift Sword Mode on the fly to fit the situation. With Focus Mode, accurately target the enemy's weak point and discharge your weapon's Phials! #MHWilds pic.twitter.com/khNysEwKELAugust 15, 2024

Good news, Monster Hunter Rise fans: the Invincible Gauntlet is back! This attack, if you're unfamiliar with it, basically had the hunter swinging the Switch Axe around them vertically, eventually connecting with the monster for one huge attack. If this thing hit home, it would pretty regularly stun any monster into temporary submission.

But what's the Switch Axe design right at the beginning of the trailer? Some Monster Hunter fans think this is indicative of a brand new monster for the new Capcom game, one possibly themed around a scorpion. A brand new mainline Monster Hunter game is a treat in itself, but one offering new creatures for us to get to grips with would be fantastic.

The reactions to the Switch Axe reveal have been overwhelmingly positive so far. You can see a few reactions on Twitter just below. The Switch Axe was actually trending at one point today, August 15, just a matter of hours after it was first revealed by Capcom.

Goddamn Switch Axe looks so good. Wild swing into discharge for focus attack, a parry into counter attack, and that looked like invincible gambit a bit.Also that weapon is giving me "giant praying mantis" vibes. Love everything i see here. https://t.co/zSsOeG65cgAugust 15, 2024

The new Switch Axe additions in #MHWilds are insane! 😤 All the weapons look so good, it’s gonna be tough to choose where to spend our time. ⚔️🔥 pic.twitter.com/zkRy7cY56CAugust 15, 2024

Over on the main Monster Hunter subreddit, there's plenty of anticipation for a new creature based on the Switch Axe's first design in the trailer. A 'Mantis monster' would be a pretty slick addition for Wilds, although at this point I'd readily accept just about any new monster Capcom offers with open arms.

In fact, it's worth pointing out that pretty much all of the weapon reveals for Monster Hunter Wilds have gone down a treat with series fans so far. Loyal Gunlance mains have been revelling in the new iteration of their favorite weapon, and the fan-favorite Insect Glaive also looked dazzling in its trailer, with one new move pretty much plucked straight out of The Matrix: Reloaded.

Read our full Monster Hunter Wilds interview with game director Yuya Tokuda for more about the future of the franchise.