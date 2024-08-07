Monster Hunter Wilds' Insect Glaive looks slicker than ever with new moves - including one straight out of The Matrix: Reloaded

The Insect Glaive looks better than ever before in Monster Hunter Wilds, and it almost looks like it's drawing some serious inspiration from one move in The Matrix: Reloaded.

The Insect Glaive has always been a weapon for the real Monster Hunter sickos out there. It can be a damn pain to properly learn, but once you've mastered it, you're soaring through the air, deftly slicing a path through any monsters in your way with elemental buffs and other tricks in the process.

Monster Hunter Wilds has just teased its version of the Insect Glaive in the new footage below, and it somehow looks even better than before. There's some super-slick moves on display from the weapon here, like slicing forward while performing a back step, as well as spinning around atop a monster's head like a spinning top.

⚔️ Insect Glaive ⚔️Take to the skies with your Kinsect ally and harvest extracts from monsters for powerful buffs!Use Focus Mode to effectively coordinate attacks with your Kinsect! #MHWilds pic.twitter.com/mWeNPCUDkXAugust 7, 2024

I'm not sure about anyone else, but that move in particular smacks of one particular scene in The Matrix: Reloaded. Yeah, you know the one - the bit where Neo is besieged by Agent Smith copies and resorts to spinning around in a big circle using a stick planted in the ground, giving them a good kicking as he goes.

The responses on Twitter are also full of praise for the Insect Glaive's triumphant return. "To all my Insect Glaive mains out there, WE'RE SO BACK. That spin move looks fun af," writes one user, while another adds "Could it be time to go back to IG as my main again?" Yes, yes it could.

Oh, and of course the ever-dependable Kinsect returns to the Insect Glaive in Monster Hunter Wilds. Using this little bug, you can extract elements from monsters and effectively buff your weapon in the process, imbuing the Insect Glaive with a nice little advantage.

Monster Hunter Wilds is out next year in 2025 across PC and current-gen consoles, and there's evidence to suggest Capcom is preparing for a very early 2025 launch.

Take a read of our Monster Hunter Wilds preview from Summer Game Fest 2024 for a deep dive into all the new gameplay aspects.