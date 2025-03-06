Monster Hunter Wilds Aqua Sac and Flame Sac locations

The Monster Hunter Wilds Aqua Sac and Flame Sac are crafting items that are integral to creating certain weapons based around elemental attacks like Fire and Water, but working out where to get them isn't easy. As a rule, Monster Hunter Wilds only tells you where to find something after you've already found it, necessitating exploration and investigation (as well as some lucky guesswork), but we can show you how to find the Flame Sac and Aqua Sac in MH Wilds just below!

How to get the Aqua Sac in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image: © Capcom) To get the Aqua Sac in Monster Hunter Wilds, you need to hunt either of the following monsters at Low Rank: Balahara or Uth Duna. However, neither monster is guaranteed to drop those things, so you may need to hunt them a few times to ensure the drop. It's also a guaranteed quest reward for the optional quests "Sand Sea Surges" and "Veiled by the Tide", which are quests where you hunt - you guessed it - Balahara and Uth Duna.

How to get the Flame Sac in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image: © Capcom) The Flame Sac in Monster Hunter Wilds is a potential drop from Low Rank monsters if you successfully hunt it: Guardian Rathalos. However, like many drops, it's not guaranteed, with only a 2-Star drop likelihood. It is a guaranteed quest reward for the Optional Quest "His Eternal Reign", which itself is just a side quest where you kill a Guardian Rathalos.

It's worth keeping in mind that you really do have to slay these monsters at Low Rank - if you do so at High Rank difficulty, their chance to drop either the Aqua Sac or Flame Sac is negated, as they drop the rarer Inferno and Torrent Sacs for crafting. If you haven't unlocked any of the above monsters yet, just keep progressing the main campaign: they'll show up eventually.



