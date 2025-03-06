How to find and beat the Monster Hunter Wilds Black Flame, Nu Udra

The Monster Hunter Wilds Black Flame monster shows up towards the end of the game's second chapter but it can be a serious pain to both find and beat. All you know about this monster when you have to hunt it down is that it's capable of obliterating multiple Ajarakan simultaneously - the monster it just took you some serious effort to deal with - and that it has a lot of tentacles.

So where can you find the Black Flame and how do you beat it when you do get there during the Long Forgotten Flame quest? We've covered exactly how to find clues of where the Black Flame went so you can find its location, along with details on its weaknesses and moves so you can learn how to beat the apex predator of the Oilspring Basin, who actually goes by the name of Nu Udra.

How to find the Black Flame location (Image: © Capcom) Before you head out to find the Black Flame, you should stock up. We'll cover more on the Black Flame's weaknesses in the next section, but the long and short of it is that you need to ensure you're kitted out with healing items and Fire Resistant armor, along with any offensive items that can deal water damage such as Puddle Pod projectiles. Open the map and locate Area 7 in the Oilspring Basin. Here, you should find a clue on the floor, which seems to change in different playthroughs, but should either be tar excretions or half-digested food, which will be detected by your scoutflies. Investigate them and you'll have a path to follow.

As you head further into the Oilspring Basin, you'll find the next clue, which should be whichever of the two clues above you haven't found already. After you inspect this one, your scoutflies should identify the location of the Black Flame all the way down in either Area 14 or 15. Head down there to begin the fight with the apex predator.

How to beat the Black Flame

(Image credit: Capcom)

The Black Flame's real name is Nu Udra, and to beat it, you need to make yourself resistant to fire and capable of dealing water damage. The Arajakan armor set is a strong choice due to its fire resistance, so repeat that battle a few times if you need to source more materials (or you can use one of the best Monster Hunter Wilds mods).

As mentioned above, you'll want Puddle Pods for the water damage, which are auto-crafted when you pick up Watermoss. Thankfully, you'll find a fair few of these on your way to the Black Flame, along with Chillshrooms which are used for the Cold Drink effect to keep you cool.

While the Black Flame is weak to water, this weakness is only in its mouth, which is inconsistent to hit. The rest of its body is weak to stun, sleep, exhaust, and poison, so any elemental damage you can deal along those lines, including with your slinger, is a huge help. Flash Pods and Sonic Bombs have no effect, but Shock and Pitfall Traps are very effective. For more info on how to beat it, we actually have a guide on all Monster Hunter Wilds weaknesses laid out here!

(Image credit: Capcom)

In terms of where to focus your attacks, the mouth is its weak point, but when you can't damage that, focus on the arms. All six of them can be severed and its head can eventually be broken. However, its six arms all attack individually, so it's nigh-on impossible to get behind it, so-to speak. You'll want to be on your guard constantly for attacks, ready to dodge or parry at all times.

Nu Udra has a couple of attacks you should avoid at all costs, telegraphed by either raising its head backwards then charging ahead or inflating itself and attacking with four arms in a wide spread. Then there's the state when it covers itself in flames and starts using fire-based attacks, including a flamethrower-esque move coming out of one of its arms, and one where it throws fiery projectiles at you from afar.

This will be the toughest fight you'll have encountered so far in Monster Hunter Wilds, so if you're struggling, return to camp and prepare some more. Make sure you're using the best Monster Hunter Wilds weapons, and that they're upgraded as much as possible. And if all else fails, send out an SOS flare and call in some assistance.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission