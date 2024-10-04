Metal Gear Solid actor David Hayter teases return as Big Boss, sends fandom spiraling: "Metal Gear Solid 6 100% confirmed"

You can't just do that to us

A screenshot from the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake.
Iconic Metal Gear Solid actor David Hayter is teasing his return as Big Boss, and naturally, fans are spiralling.

"I was in the booth today. Playing a role I’ve not played, since…" reads a tweet from Hayter that was followed up by a gif of Big Boss in Metal Gear Solid 3 Delta: Snake Eater, a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3.

To be fair to said fans, there is justified confusion around what Hayter appears to be teasing here. We have Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater coming out sometime this year (the exact date has yet to be announced), but Konami said back in May 2023 that it was using the same recorded voice lines from the original game. Sure, it did say later that a select few lines were being re-recorded, but it seems unlikely they'd be doing so this late in the game, with less than three months left in the year.

Then there's the unconfirmed, but heavily alluded to, Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2, but that seems even less likely to have any re-recorded lines from Hayter, being more of a straightforward port.

Finally, the most dubious of speculation is that Hayter is teasing a brand new entry in the Metal Gear franchise. Konami hasn't said anything at all about a potential Metal Gear Solid 6, but when has that ever stopped fans from speculating? And to that end, please enjoy this stream of Normal™ reactions to Hayter's tweet from fans:

Konami knows the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection had a "pretty rough launch" and is doing everything it can "not to repeat that" in Vol. 2.

