Konami finally gives an update on Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 2, assuring that development is moving forward, and I hope that means Metal Gear Solid 4's escape from PS3 is close at hand

While the collection still hasn't officially been announced, Konami releasing " Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1" pretty much gave away that there would be more releases, with the developers acknowledging that "we are making a Vol. 2," and including it in a recent survey However we have finally gotten our first update on the development of the upcoming collection.

Konami hosted a live version of the "Metal Gear Production Hotline" series at TGS, focusing on Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater 's upcoming Fox Hunt multiplayer mode which is set to launch at the end of October. Following the Fox Hunt presentation, the devs took questions that had been sent in from fans, one of which asked about "updates regarding Master Collection Vol 2."

Metal Gear series producer Noriaki Okamura responded (via fan translation cited by VGC, and further verified with YouTube's auto translate feature) noting that fans held on to the "Vol. 1" name meaning there must be a second. He reportedly adds, "we've been working on it properly while also producing Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. When the time is right, we'd like to share."

METAL GEAR - PRODUCTION HOTLINE at TGS2025(メタルギア公式) | KONAMI - YouTube Watch On

And while he wasn't able to give any major updates on the collection, Okamura did apparently say "the project is moving forward properly, and we believe it's shaping up to be something really enjoyable." The producer previously cited that the rough launch of Master Collection Vol. 1 made the team take a step back and make sure the same mistakes weren't made in the future.

Okamura also wasn't able to confirm which games would be included in the upcoming collection, but the general consensus among fans is that Metal Gear Solid 4 and Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker are pretty much guaranteed.

Metal Gear Solid 4 in particular is a major one as it was never released outside of the PS3, leaving no official means to play the game on modern platforms Okamura previously said "we definitely are aware of this situation with MGS4," and that "you can probably connect the dots" as to what games would be included in Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 2, and as someone who just replayed MGS4 a couple weeks back, I'm choosing to believe Metal Gear Ac!d 2 will be a bonus game.

