If the Switch 2's potential matches its aesthetic glow-up, this might be the first time I buy a new console at launch

Well, it finally happened. The Nintendo Switch 2 has been officially revealed, setting the internet ablaze in the process. But beyond getting an eyeful of the bigger screen and redesigned Joy-Cons, all wrapped up in a neon-accented black plastic finish, we know very little else about it after that largely visuals-only taster.

I wish I could say that I'm already setting some cash aside for its inevitable 2025 launch. Alas, that's never been my style. I've never purchased a new console generation as soon as one comes to market, preferring to stifle my magpie-like crows of "ooh, shiny" in favor of waiting out a sale and letting my bank account thank me later. In the case of the Switch 2, however, I might be willing to make an exception – but only if Nintendo can provide a game cartridge-shaped reason to attract us casual players.

Skin deep

(Image credit: Nintendo)

I'll be frank with you: the new Switch 2 trailer practically screams iPhone. Bigger screen – check. Sleek new bod – check. Mysterious new button that has everyone stumped – check. It's certainly a looker, vastly improving on the original Switch in size, aesthetic, and (hopefully) durability as well thanks to its altogether more substantial stature. But much as I might love the idea of owning a handheld to match my black little heart, nothing about the Switch 2 design feels inherently dramatic, different, or new enough for me to commit to buying one right now.

The truth is that I'm just not ready to say goodbye. As my least-played platform by a long shot – I buy a maximum of two Switch games per year – my Switch does everything I need it to do. Yes, it's pretty underpowered compared to its current gen cohorts, but with lifetime unit sales in the US ever climbing and second only to the Nintendo DS in terms of best selling gaming consoles ever, the Switch clearly fills a particular, popular niche. That said, the technological setbacks mean that it could never be my only console. Enter: the Switch 2 and its promises of greatness and potential 4k resolution.

At least, that's what the rumors say. Word on the street is that the Switch 2 has covered an impressive amount of ground in Nintendo's bid to play catchup, allegedly putting its new console technologically on par with the PS4 or PS4 Pro. It's all still speculation at this point, and even if these rumors do hold true, that would still plant the Switch 2 at least half a generation behind the PS5 and Xbox Series X alike.

Switch 2 exclusives will be the real proving ground...

Nintendo has never been about being specced out to the nines, but if the price is right, I can see why a far more powerful Switch 2 would be a great choice for anyone looking for a do-it-all console. Being able to play Assassin's Creed Shadows and immediately swap over to Mario Kart 9 – or whatever the other upcoming Switch 2 games might be – is an attractive prospect to many. It just so happens that, if other options are available, playing all the latest third-party RPGs on a Nintendo Switch 2 might not be much of a draw for me.

The Switch 2 exclusives will be the real proving ground for moonlighting players like myself. It's the arena where Nintendo shines brightest, setting itself apart from the legions of other publishers for its extremely specific collection of in-house franchises which cannot be played anywhere else. That's why, even after we finally clap eyes on its specs and retail price, I'll need more from Nintendo on why I need to make the jump this year – if not for the co-op friendlier Joy-Cons, prettier packaging, or expectedly better engine alone. If backwards compatibility works both ways and I could play all the upcoming Switch games on either device, I might be less inclined to upgrade in 2025. But in the likely event that Metroid Prime 4 and the (prospective) sequel to Zelda Tears of the Kingdom turn out to be Switch 2 exclusives, I'd be all too happy to bite the sleek black bullet.

Whether or not I upgrade imminently, I'm putting the whole Switch 2 thing on mental pause until the full reveal in April. It's going to take a lot of careful consideration on my part, not to mention the stomach to give up the beautiful pastel Joy-Cons I bought only last year. Time will tell, but for now, I think I'm happy to save my old school Switch for long plane journeys and let my wallet have the year off.

