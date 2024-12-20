I cover indie games every week, and the likes of Balatro, Animal Well, and Thank Goodness You're Here have made 2024 an unforgettable year

If 2024 has proven anything, it's that indie games continue to showcase the creativity and ingenuity of smaller, independent developers. As the resident indie game enjoyer – and runner of the dedicated Indie Spotlight column here at GamesRadar+ – reflecting back immediately shows that we've been absolutely spoiled for choice this year. From breakthrough hits like Balatro , to comedic delights such as Thank Goodness You're Here , and inventive experiences with a surprising amount of depth like Animal Well, there's no shortage of examples that demonstrate the sheer wealth of fantastic indie games.

It feels like an understatement to say it's been an incredibly difficult year for the industry as a whole, with countless layoffs hitting just about every sector – including the indie space. But even with the constant deluge of heartbreaking news, we've continued to see so many indie games come our way. With standouts of all shapes and sizes across multiple different genres, many of my own personal 2024 highlights have been indie gems that took me entirely by surprise.

It's actually quite challenging to distill the year down to just a few examples, given just how many memorable indie games I've seen arrive in 2024. But with so many wonderful experiences out there, it feels only right to look back on all of the gems we've seen and celebrate some of the team's highlights over the past year. I can't think of a better example to start off with than the delightful musical adventure Snufkin: Melody of Moomin Valley , which drew us into Moonmin creator Tove Jansson's beloved picturesque world for a heartwarming, puzzle-filled time. Summerhouse then came along to up the cozy factor with its mellow city building set up that lets you get creative and design your very own tranquil spaces.

Fast forward a month or so, and a fresh seawater soulslike entered the scene with Another Crab's Treasure . Sure, Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree may have dominated the conversation later on in the year, but Aggro Crab's vibrant underwater twist proved an indie soulikes can stand out among the genre's biggest names, and deliver an approachable experience for newbies and veterans alike. In fact, I'd argue that the indie space is unmatched when it comes to bringing us unique, artistic, or original takes on major genres.

You just have to look at the likes of Tactical Breach Wizards as an example of how to deliver an excellent mashup of the best strategy games , while also carving out its own identity. We also saw some new indie games channel shooters in refreshing ways that were anything but run-of-the-mill – whether it be developer Rene Rother's grimy, puzzle infused shooter, Children of the Sun , or the moving, visually striking twin-stick shooter Hauntii , that's laden with mystery from Moonloop games.

Plus, we've also seen some ambitious projects come to life this year that put their own spin on some beloved series, such as the Zelda-like open-world adventure Europa, which captured our hearts with its meaningful message .

If there was ever an indie game that encapsulates how strong this year has been, though, it would have to be 1000x Resist , which our very own Gaming Editor Oscar Taylor-Kent declared has one of gaming's best-written and best-paced narratives going. And with such glowing praise, it also speaks to how many indie games this year have not only earned critical acclaim, but they've also surprised us time and again with how imaginative and innovative game developers continue to be in this industry.

Some of my own personal highlights include the adorable Big Kitty, Littly City , the deeply moving Sims-like Closer the Distance , the gorgeous platformer Neva , and the humorous noir-inspired Duck Detective: The Secret Salami . But there really has been something for everyone this year, with everything from unsettling standout horrors like Mouthwashing , to Metroidvanias like Bo Path of the Teal Lotus , and relatable story-driven experiences like Vampire Therapist . Honestly, I could keep going with so many more examples, which just speaks to how stellar 2024 has been for indie games.

I'm sure we'll still be talking about many of the releases we've seen in 2024 for years to come, with the likes of Balatro winning awards, and so many earning much deserved recognition and praise from critics and players alike – just look at our own Animal Well review. I've always been a firm believer that indie games can deliver the most memorable experiences around, and 2024 has continued to reaffirm that for me time and again. As we wind down to the end of the year, looking back on everything we've seen this year only makes me all the more excited for the upcoming indie games we have in store.

