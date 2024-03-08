Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley blends the Moomins with Sigur Ros for a musical adventure through nature I won't soon forget

In the many years since I've watched a Moomin cartoon, I'd almost forgotten about the dark melancholy that ripples through the otherwise gloriously cute and colorful world of Moominvalley. Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley captures that vibe perfectly too, with developer Hyper Games enlisting Icelandic post-rock band Sigur Ros to help outline the soundtrack for this beautiful game.

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley sees you play as Snufkin, who's ditched his traditional pipe for a piece of wheat - a slightly more family-friendly take on the Nordic icon. He's returned to Moominvalley expecting to be greeted by his best pal Moomintroll but instead finds himself confronted with an immaculate gated garden with topiary bushes, garish statues, and lots and lots of 'Do Not' signs. It's a far cry from the usual untamed wild beauty he expects from Moominvalley.

(Image credit: Raw Fury)

There are also park officers everywhere - nasty little mustachioed men in police-like uniforms who will kick you out of the gardens if you're spotted. Thus begins Snufkin's stealth mission in Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley, where he must evade the roving sightlines of the park rangers, kicking down those ugly statues and ripping up signs along the way. Once all the offending structures have been removed, you'll be rewarded with a lovely montage where Snufkin returns the area to its former natural glory.

Moominvalley activists

(Image credit: Raw Fury)

To further compliment that blend of Sigur Ros and original compositions that make up the soundtrack, Snufkin is armed with some melodies of his own. You have a flute at first, capable of rousing birds and other critters out of their slumber to help you navigate Moominvalley. If you want to improve and have better communication, though, you'll have to rustle up some inspiration to boost your level. Thankfully it can be found by wandering through bushes and shrubs, and helping the local wildlife with their ails. Of course, that also includes the other displaced citizens of Moominvalley, along with Moominmamma, Snork Maiden, and even Stinky. Little My is a constant presence too, along with being a particular thorn in Snufkin's side.

Later, you'll pick up other instruments like a harmonica and drum, which will both allow you to gain access to the furthest reaches of the map. The Park Officers are everywhere, and soon you'll need to utilize all of the musical tools in your bag to distract them while you clean up their 'improvements' to Moominvalley. Birds can be turned into attack drones with a whistle of the flute, flies and bees turn into handy distractions with a tap of the drum, and the harmonica can be a very handy tool for diverting attention. It's creative and joyful with the kind of playfulness that the Moomins have always been celebrated for. There are some puzzles to solve too, but also moments where, amongst the anarchy, Snufkin can just kick back and enjoy the nature that he's striving so hard to protect.

(Image credit: Raw Fury)

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley is a delight of a game, with its painted landscapes and quirky cast. It's never too difficult, and has plenty of variety to the narrative and gameplay that it quickly propels you through. It's a perfect Sunday treat, but sadly little more than that. It's possible to complete this one in a single afternoon, such is the dinky size of its offering, but seeing as it's got an equally dinky price tag to match, it's more than worth diving in. If you've got a soft spot for Moomins or the haunting beauty of Sigur Ros' music, this is perfect. Heck, it's worth it for the bristle-faced beaver with an attitude alone.