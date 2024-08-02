Closer the Distance is an emotional, heartfelt Sims-like adventure about loss and grief that moved me to tears several times

Several hours into Closer the Distance, my view was getting so obscured by my own tears, I genuinely had to stop and take a moment. It's been quite some time since a game has moved me as deeply as Osmotic Studios' life sim has. The way it explores loss, grief, and the struggle to let go in its choice-driven life sim dug right into my heart until I was sobbing. But trust me when I say it was the good kind of cathartic cry I didn't know I needed. I stepped into the game without knowing all that much beyond its concept, so it's been a pleasant surprise to find how much I enjoyed its Sims-like feel and choice-driven story. In fact, Closer the Distance has quickly become one of my favorite new games of the year so far, and that I was reluctant to stop playing says it all.

Moving on

(Image credit: Skybound Games)

There's something so refreshing and uplifting about the way Closer the Distance explores death and loss. It's never an easy subject to broach, but I love the way Osmotic Studios' delivers a comforting message that shines through. Set in the small fictional town of Yesterby, you follow the story of its residents in the wake of a tragic car accident and the sudden death of a teenage girl. It plays out much like The Sims, with you influencing the actions of different characters, but instead of being a sort of omnipotent figure controlling people, you're actually playing as Angela – the young girl who passed away.

Using her ethereal ability, you watch over her loved ones and try to help them navigate their grief by influencing them to fulfill their wishes, aspirations, or goals. To begin with, you help to direct Angela's sister, Conny, whose strong connection allows her to hear her sibling. Over the course of the game, you start to influence more residents that all have some kind of connection to Angela, and you'll have multiple people to manage and watch over. Not unlike The Sims, they also have their own needs, like hunger and sleep, but every character has their own unique ones that can reflect their flaws, personalities, or the feelings they're struggling with. Conny, for example, needs alone time and the bar fills whenever she has some solitude, while Angela's boyfriend Zek yearns for distractions to keep him occupied.

(Image credit: Skybound Games)

You're free to swap between characters at any time to see what they're up to - even if they're not individuals you're directly influencing - and you can see how they're feeling through their needs meters and indicators that show you the core emotion they're dealing with. You'll also see a list of hopes and desires, which you can also try to help with through the characters you influence at certain points.

As someone who grew up playing The Sims, I was quick to fall into its pace and became completely absorbed by it. Sometimes particular goals for characters can be time sensitive, and each in-game day, I relished the challenge of trying to help everyone achieve their goals in time. But it also drew me in thanks to the choices you're presented with as you help to influence the residents. From helping Zek figure out what he wants to do for a career, to helping Conny support your parents in various ways, you often see the impact or importance of your actions later down the line, giving weight to every choice you make. I really felt like I was actively helping everyone, and getting closer to them as I did so.

Letting go

(Image credit: Skybound Games)

Closer the Distance is, in many ways, all about connection. Throughout the story, you get a window into the people of Yesterby's lives. From the fractured relationships some share, to the fears and worries others harbor, I came to care for everyone in the little community. As I tried to help several people let go and move on, the story does such an effective job of showing how much impact just one person can have on so many lives.

What's more, it instills the idea that those who pass away live on through the people they leave behind. Whether it be their memories of Angela, or through the actions they take because of the presence she had in their lives or the connection they shared, they're never truly gone. There's comfort in that.

There are so many lines of dialog that will stay with me and moments that caused tears to fall, but I don't want to spoil any one of them. It's worth checking out the content warnings and considering the sensitive themes it explores if you're facing grief yourself. But I wholeheartedly recommend Closer the Distance for anyone who's looking for a moving narrative experience with choices that matter and a Sims-like feel. You won't regret it.

Closer the Distance is out now on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5.