This cat-shaped sandbox adventure offers up the purrfect playground to get lost in

In Little Kitty, Big City, I see a glittering light shining down on a laundry pile and I know exactly what it means: this is the perfect place to curl up and nap. I practically pounce at the chance to get a good rest, after all, and who am I to resist a spot like that? I've only just accessed this laundromat thanks to my newly acquired climbing skills, and I'm making the most of this new ability by exploring hard-to-reach areas. After slinking through the window, I relish every chance to put my feline prowess to good use - from swiping at a fan with my paw until it falls off the edge of a shelf, to knocking some detergent over so it lands in an open washing machine and begins to bubble. Once I've made a suitable mess of the place, I pad my way over to shimmering light and let myself drift off.

As the camera pans back to settle on the scene of my little kitty slumbering, I sink into the moment along with them. There are plenty of opportunities to cause some playful chaos, and get caught up in humorous quests to help other animals, but what I love most about Double Dagger Studio's adventure is how it lets you simply enjoy being a cat in a big city. Whether it be pausing to do a big stretch, jumping into any boxes you see, or curling up for a snooze, I love how it lets me take everything at my pace and make new discoveries by putting my paws to the test. I've lost count of the amount of times it's made me laugh so far, and it's a constant mood lifter. Litty Kitty, Big City really is a delightful playground to get lost in.

Purr-sonality

It all begins on the ledge of a window. Our poor little kitty protagonist is startled by a Shiba Inu and after a bit of a tumble, you're on a quest to find your way back up to your home in the big city. Once you free yourself from the trashcan you land in, the adventure is away, with the game introducing you to some of your feline skills. While you have an overall goal of returning home, your exploration and experimentation is constantly rewarded by discovering a host of smaller side activities for you to try to fulfill. It's up to you to play around to find hidden opportunities for mischief, or pawsome shenanigans as you puzzle your way through areas.

Certain blockades such as water - which, as a cat, I don't really like - obstruct paths and I have to hunt down workarounds. Maybe it's a little crevice in a wall I can squeeze my way through, or perhaps it's making a discovery later on that will open up the solution to me, but I love the way Little Kitty, Big City encourages me to test things out, get my thinking cap on at times, and put my cat qualities to good use. From jumping up to fences, to swatting and breaking plant pots and making paw-print by walking through pots of paint, there's no shortage of fun hijinks to get up to, and tasks to tick off. The main objectives are also great at making you explore, since you have to collect a lot of shiny objects hidden around the city, and there's a satisfying sense of accomplishment and progression as you work to both make your way home and complete side objectives.

The adventure is also packed full of purr-sonality, not only thanks to the adorable cat you're controlling, but as a result of all the other animals you encounter in the world. Alongside fellow cats who will give you very important tasks like knocking over jam jars and catching birds, you'll also meet all manner of critters in need of a helping paw. The conversations that unfold between the kitty and the other furry or not-so-furry friends are a constant source of joy, with so many lines that elicited a laugh out of me.

And as if this game needed any more charm, the fact that you can find and wear a myriad of different hats just tops it all off. Little Kitty, Big City is like a warm sunshine beam resting on your face on a cold day. It's fun, relaxing, and a real treat. I can't recommend it enough.

Little Kitty, Big City is out now on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch. To see what else we've been enjoying check out our Indie Spotlight series.