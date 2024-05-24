I can't stop thinking about this beautiful, haunting twin-stick shooter that follows a ghost searching for answers

As I cross a bridge in Hauntii, the camera pulls back to show off the impressive, two-tone hand-drawn vista that surrounds me as I move further in. Swirls decorate the landscape, with sand timers and falling grains forever counting down something. The ethereal musical score starts to swell, as does my heart; I have to take a moment to really appreciate how beautiful Moonloop Games' adventure is. But this is far from the first time it's made me feel this way. Hauntii is full of eye-catching levels and moments that keep me wanting to unravel more and more. Set in the mysterious world of Eternity, I take on the role of a little ghost who doesn't remember who they were before, or how they got here. When I meet an angel-like figure known as an Eterian - who acts as a guide to lost souls like me - I set off to try and piece together my past and ultimately ascend to a higher place.

But in order to do that, I have to solve a variety of creative environmental puzzles, and make use of my ghostly powers, which highlights the game's most unique feature: Hauntii puts its own spin on twin-stick shooter action.

Written in the stars

(Image credit: Firestoke)

As a ghost, the twin-stick shooter element feeds into your spirit powers. On the PS5 controller, one analog stick allows you to aim, while the other can be used to fire out ghostly essence against foes wondering Eternity, or to break down obstacles. But it also comes into play when you use your haunting ability. Dotted around each level, you can find all manner of creatures and natural elements, which you can inhabit to either take control of, or interact with in various ways. From haunting a tree to give it a good shake, to taking control of a sprout-like being that shoots out powerful seeds, you can even haunt a ladybug in order to climb up trees, or propel yourself to another one nearby. This ability, in particular, constantly encourages me to get playful and experiment to see what I can do.

Along with a dash ability that lets the little ghost zip around, all of the powers are also used to solve various puzzles that earn you stars. Whether that be a timed challenge that sees you use dash to make it through a series of illuminated loops, or a quest to find a very good ghost dog that's strayed away from its owner, every level is home to a collection of stars for you to discover and collect. Interacting with the environment with your essence power or haunting will also earn you various collectible currencies that can be used to buy a myriad of different hats for your ghost - so far I've rocked cat ears, a witch hat, and a stylish mushroom, and I'm determined to earn as many as I can.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Firestoke) (Image credit: Firestoke) (Image credit: Firestoke) (Image credit: Firestoke)

The stars act as fragments of your memory, which you can piece together by adding them to constellations in the sky. Once you complete a constellation, a moment from your past will play out to gradually paint a bigger picture of the life you lost. These are often simple, short scenes of hand-drawn characters in different scenarios, but I really feel like I'm getting to know the ghost through them, bit by bit. I'm actually surprised by how invested and attached I've already become to this brave little ghost, who's just trying to find their way and get some answers. I also love how the constellations not only factor into progression from a story perspective, since completing them will also allow you to upgrade your dash, essence, or health.

While there is some action thanks to its twin-stick set up - with different enemies, obstacles, and even some bigger boss-style fights - it still succeeds at feeling like a quiet, contemplative adventure that's moved me on more than one occasion. Plus, there's an intriguing undercurrent of darkness and a slight edge to Hauntii that's never too far away; if you stray from the light for too long, the screen and music will begin to warp, and menacing eyes appear as if they seek to reclaim your soul and swallow you whole. But that speaks to the mystery of the experience, too: I want answers just as much as the little ghost does.

The world of Hauntii is one I won't soon forget, with plenty of ghostly characters to meet along the way who have all manner of things to say. I'm constantly charmed by Moon Loop's beautiful, otherworldly setting, and I haven't really stopped thinking about it since I started playing. If you're looking for something a little different, give Hauntii a try.

Hauntii is out now on PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and Switch. For more recommendations, check out our Indie Spotlight series.